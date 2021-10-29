ORONOGO, Mo. — Oronogo voters will have a say Tuesday on whether the city sells its natural gas utility to Spire, a national energy company.
Voters in Oronogo will see the following question on Tuesday’s election ballot: “Shall the city of Oronogo, Missouri, be authorized to sell its natural gas utility to Spire Missouri Inc. for the sum of approximately $620,000.”
Oronogo Mayor Charles Wilkins said the question needs a majority “yes” vote to pass.
Wilkins said the city would actually be selling a 20-year franchise to Spire to provide gas service to the city for at least that time span. If residents were not satisfied with the service after 20 years, voters could decline to renew the franchise.
He also said if passed, voters will likely see another measure on the April 2022 ballot levying a franchise fee on the utility.
Wilkins said city officials were concerned about rising maintenance costs and increasing regulation from the federal government, which led it to consider offers to sell the natural gas utility. Oronogo is one of between 35 and 40 cities in Missouri that maintain a local natural gas utility. Other cities in this area that have their own gas utilities are Liberal, Granby and Wheaton.
The mayor said the town was approached in 2019 by Spire and another utility. “They said we’d like to buy your system and we listened,” Wilkins said.
Wilkins said appraisers for the two utilities valued Oronogo’s system at between $500,000 and $550,000. He said Spire offered to reimburse the city for the value of any homes added between the election and when the sale could be approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission, likely sometime in the spring of 2022. That offer pushed the sale price to what is listed on the ballot.
Clifford Garrett, manager of business development for Spire, said the community is virtually surrounded by areas served by Spire so offering to buy the city’s gas system made sense for the utility.
If approved by the state PSC, Oronogo gas customers would pay the same gas rates charged to customers in Joplin and other surrounding communities throughout western Missouri.
He said the rates for the gas itself for the city and the utility are similar. Oronogo’s customer service charge for every gas meter on a property is a little higher than Spire’s at $26 per meter compared to $20 per meter for the utility.
“When it’s all said and done, with the rates themselves, a little bit depends on how much gas they use,” Garrett said. “Someone using gas on the lower end is going to save some decent money on Spire rates. If they use a lot of gas, their rates are probably going to be pretty similar to what they’ll be in Oronogo currently, and they could even be a little more on Spire than currently on Oronogo.”
Wilkins said two areas in the city are in the process of being developed, which could add a little more than 550 homes to the city in the next few years.
Wilkins said the city has operated its own natural gas utility for decades. In the 1990s, the city replaced all gas lines with modern plastic mains.
“The system was put in in the 1990s so it’s getting a little bit of age on it with the cost of trying to maintain the system in the coming years,” Wilkins said. “Increased regulations are coming on and the small guys are going to have to follow the same regulations as the big guys. The liabilities were a consideration. The council decided, hey, lets talk to them. ...There’s obviously a safety issue involved. After the gas explosion in Carl Junction last year, we had some members who were a little jumpy about things.”
In February, a gas worker was injured in an accident near Lone Elm and Fir roads when a line blew out because of too much pressure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.