Michelle Wood, of Oronogo, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson earlier this week to the Children's Trust Fund Board.
Wood is the director of major gifts for Missouri Southern State University and has served in that capacity since 2017. Prior to joining Missouri Southern, she was the director of talent acquisition for Leggett & Platt Inc.
Wood has also served as the executive director and a child abuse prevention education coordinator for Barceda Families. She has previously served as a board member for Southwest Missouri United Way, the Barton County Economic Development Corporation and the Lamar School District.
She holds a bachelor's degree in education from Missouri Southern State University and is pursuing a master of business administration degree from Pittsburg State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.