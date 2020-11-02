Osborne takes second-degree murder plea in fatal stabbing

Michael Osborne took a plea deal Monday that more likely than not will send him to prison for 20 years in the fatal stabbing of Shawn Rockers two years ago in Joplin.
Osborne, 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a plea agreement calling for a 20-year sentence. He had been facing a count of first-degree murder and a possible life sentence in the Jan. 11, 2019, slaying of the 27-year-old Rockers.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson set a sentencing hearing for Dec. 14.
Rockers died of a single stab wound to his chest after an altercation in the 300 block of South Connor Avenue with the defendant and his sister, Tiffany Hernandez, who proved to be a reluctant witness at his preliminary hearing in April 2019. Subpoenaed to testify at the hearing by Prosecutor Theresa Kenney, she repeatedly denied having implicated her brother in the crime during an interview at the Joplin police station the morning after the murder despite what police say she told them.
"I don't believe I said that," Hernandez testified again and again at the hearing.
She acknowledged being out walking with her brother that morning when they got into an argument with Rockers and two other men who were standing on the steps of a residence. She told the court that one of the other men — not Rockers — came down the steps and pushed her brother.
She said she tried to protect her brother by stepping in between him and the three men, and that something happened when she turned away from them and toward Osborne because when she turned back around, Rockers had been stabbed. Kenney asked her if she hadn't told police that her brother challenged Rockers just before the stabbing with the words: "You called me out. Well, here I am."
Hernandez said she did not recall telling police that.
Kenney asked her if she recalled telling police that she saw her brother take a swing at Rockers with a knife, and she insisted that she did not see her brother stab Rockers.
Osborne was scheduled to go to trial Nov. 10, and his attorney, public defender Brett Meeker, had filed a motion seeking exclusion of all statements Hernandez had made to police. That motion, which the judge had yet to rule on, was rendered moot by her client's acceptance of the plea offer on Monday.
Osborne was severely injured in a baseball bat beating in September 2018, about four months before the altercation with Rockers. Jack Ballard pleaded guilty to assault in that case and received some shock time in prison. Joplin police say the assault and the murder of Rockers were not related in any manner other than Osborne's status as the victim in the first crime and perpetrator in the second.
The defendant fled town after the killing of Rockers. But investigators tracked him to Anacortes on Fidalgo Island in the state of Washington, where he was arrested at a Salvation Army shelter less than three weeks later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.