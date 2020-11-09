Unlike Joplin, many area communities don’t expect making any major changes to their upcoming Christmas parades and are encouraging those in attendance to practice basic COVID-19 safety precautions.
Carthage, Webb City, Carl Junction and Neosho are planning annual Christmas celebrations with some slight differences but still with a traditional parade for spectators. Joplin is opting for a drive-thru parade.
Carl Junction
The Carl Junction Lions Club will sponsor an annual parade beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, downtown with the theme “Christmas on Main Street.”
In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, candy will not be thrown from any floats during the parade, and there will be no public events scheduled afterward, said Leona Stice, who’s spearheading the parade.
Santa Claus, sponsored by the Just Call Jo Team, will make an appearance on a Carl Junction firetruck at the end of the parade. Participants and spectators are encouraged to maintain social distancing and wear masks.
Preregistration to participate in the parade is not required. Participants must bring their entries to Broadway Street in between the two elementary school buildings, between 1 to 1:45 p.m. on parade day. Lions Club members will be present to direct entries to their specified locations.
The parade will end at the Carl Junction Community Center, 303 N. Main St. Music and announcers will be located on a stage in front of Community Bank and Trust. For information, call or text Stice at 417-439-7724 or email vstice@outlook.com.
Neosho
Neosho’s “A Storybook Christmas” parade will be slated at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. The event is being presented by the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Lyerla Heating & Air.
Over 100 entries are expected to participate in this year’s parade. Ashley Siler, director of communication and membership development at the chamber, said the parade route will be longer this year to encourage social distancing. Spectators are also encouraged to follow safety protocols. Families are asked to remain in their cohort groups, she said.
The theme will allow participants to create a showcase of their favorite Christmas story and entries are encouraged to be creative, as several prizes will be awarded. Parade entries are free. Lining up will begin at 4 p.m., and participants will be emailed information before the event.
Entry applications are available online at https://bit.ly/NeoshoChristmas2020 or at the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, 216 W. Spring St. The registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 23.
In the event of snow, the parade will be rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 12. For information, call the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce at 417-451-1925 or email Siler at ashley@neoshocc.com.
Carthage
The 48th annual Carthage Christmas parade will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at the Carthage square. This year’s parade will follow the theme “Christmas Post Cards."
The parade is sponsored by Carthage SkillsUSA, a youth organization made up of high school students enrolled at Carthage Technical Center.
Mark Sponaugle, parade organizer, said they plan to make this year’s parade as close to normal as possible. Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing, and the parade will have fewer volunteers.
Nonprofits will be admitted free, and businesses/commercial operations have an entry fee of $30. The deadline to register is 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. The parade will line up at the First Christian Church.
Parking will not be allowed on the square this year, Sponaugle said. The parade will begin at the intersection of East Chestnut and Main streets in Carthage, and will go to the north side of the square and loop back around near the tennis courts behind the sixth grade center.
Vision Carthage is sponsoring the events before the parade. At 4 p.m. on the square, Santa Claus will be available for free photos at the Fair Acres Family YMCA. There will also be a light tunnel, food trucks and extended shopping hours downtown. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Hand sanitation stations will also be available on the square, according to Abi Almandinger, executive director of Vision Carthage.
The mayor’s Christmas tree lighting will be set for 6 p.m. on the courthouse lawn. New this year, raffle tickets will be sold for $1 for a chance to flip the switch on the Christmas tree lights. The winner will be chosen a few minutes before the lighting, Almandinger said.
For more information about the parade, contact Mark Sponaugle at sponauglem@carthagetigers.org or 417-793-4149. For information on the events before the parade, contact Almandinger at 417-793-6589.
Webb City
Webb City High School’s Project Graduation will sponsor “The Joy of Christmas” parade at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, on Main Street.
Floats will be judged on most creative, best Christmas spirit and judge's favorite. There’s no fee to register an entry, but donations are accepted. Online registration forms are available at https://forms.gle/JcGfxpun9CmQkgrs7.
For information, email Susan Fodor sfodor@wcr7.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.