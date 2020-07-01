Ottawa County

With 16 of 16 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial returns from Tuesday’s balloting are as follows:

U.S. SENATE

DEMOCRATS

R.O. Joe Cassity Jr. 486

Elysabeth Britt 303

Abby Broyles 1,287

Sheila Bilyeu 269

REPUBLICANS

J.J. Stitt 994

Neil Mavis 157

Jim Inhofe 1,236

John Tompkins 313

U.S. HOUSE

2ND DISTRICT

REPUBLICANS

Markwayne Mullin 2,015

Rhonda Hopkins 291

Joseph Silk 412

CORPORATION COMMISSION

REPUBLICANS

Todd Hiett 1,594

Harold Spradling 979

STATE SENATE

DISTRICT 1

Micheal Bergstrom 1,575

James Fuser 1,108

STATE QUESTION 802

MEDICAID EXPANSION

YES 2,619

NO 2,802

COUNTY COMMISSION

DISTRICT 2

DEMOCRATS

Cody Brecheisen 299

Chad Masterson 540

REPUBLICANS

Tyler Wyrick 496

Steven Chasteen 559

COUNTY COURT CLERK

DEMOCRATS

Cassie Key 1,845

Samantha Proctor 703

CITY OF MIAMI

MAYOR

Bless Parker 1,671

Miles Price 68

Rudy Schultz 673

WYANDOTTE SCHOOL DIST.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

(One seat)

Robert Strang 321

Tim Jones 561

