Ottawa County
With 16 of 16 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial returns from Tuesday’s balloting are as follows:
U.S. SENATE
DEMOCRATS
R.O. Joe Cassity Jr. 486
Elysabeth Britt 303
Abby Broyles 1,287
Sheila Bilyeu 269
REPUBLICANS
J.J. Stitt 994
Neil Mavis 157
Jim Inhofe 1,236
John Tompkins 313
U.S. HOUSE
2ND DISTRICT
REPUBLICANS
Markwayne Mullin 2,015
Rhonda Hopkins 291
Joseph Silk 412
CORPORATION COMMISSION
REPUBLICANS
Todd Hiett 1,594
Harold Spradling 979
STATE SENATE
DISTRICT 1
Micheal Bergstrom 1,575
James Fuser 1,108
STATE QUESTION 802
MEDICAID EXPANSION
YES 2,619
NO 2,802
COUNTY COMMISSION
DISTRICT 2
DEMOCRATS
Cody Brecheisen 299
Chad Masterson 540
REPUBLICANS
Tyler Wyrick 496
Steven Chasteen 559
COUNTY COURT CLERK
DEMOCRATS
Cassie Key 1,845
Samantha Proctor 703
CITY OF MIAMI
MAYOR
Bless Parker 1,671
Miles Price 68
Rudy Schultz 673
WYANDOTTE SCHOOL DIST.
BOARD OF EDUCATION
(One seat)
Robert Strang 321
Tim Jones 561
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.