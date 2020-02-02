MIAMI, Okla. — Students in Ottawa County will have a new opportunity to expand their imagination thanks to a $25,000 grant from the 3M Foundation.
Officials from the Quapaw-based 3M plant on Friday visited the Ottawa County Boys & Girls Club location in Miami to present the funds.
Mackenzie Garst, CEO for the Ottawa County club, said the 3M Foundation Community Vibrancy Grant will allow club officials to update outdated computer and technology equipment and provide new additions for students at the Miami, Commerce and Fairland clubs. All of the improvements will focus on the organization’s science, technology, engineering and math activities for children who attend the three clubs.
“STEM is a specific focus of Boys & Girls Clubs because we prepare kids for the workforce,” Garst said.
Vondie Fletcher, a community liaison and quality tech with 3M, encouraged Garst to apply for the national grant. She and Miranda Wolf, also with 3M, thought the program would be a good fit for the grant.
Wolf was thrilled the Boys & Girls Club qualified for the grant.
“For us to be able to get one, it will mean a very big impact for our community,” Wolf said. “We want to have an impact on our community, and better lives as well. 3M might be a large company, but it has a big heart.”
Fletcher said 3M officials previously have donated pallets of 3M products worth several thousand dollars not only to the Boys & Girls Club but also to area schools.
“3M is all about giving back to the local community,” she said.
A portion of the grant will be used to update computers and purchase Chromebooks and tablets for each Boys & Girls Club site as well as install internet at the Commerce location.
“This is an opportunity to update a lot of our tech gear,” Garst said. “As a nonprofit, it would be great to say we update the tech every four years, but we can’t. This will help us stay at the forefront of the technology for these kids. Technology is moving so fast, it’s hard to keep up.”
One of the purchases was for large foam building blocks similar to oversized Legos.
“It lets them use their imagination,” Garst said. “They can be tasked with building a house and letting their imagination run with it.”
A past STEM grant allowed club officials to purchase a robotics kit. But with the kit, Garst said, the club learned its students needed a foundation in the STEM subjects before tackling a complex project.
“We need to get their feet wet and help them understand it,” Garst said. “You have to build the foundation before you build a house. Our goal is to introduce the younger ages to STEM so they can work towards robotics as they get into middle school.”
The club is designed to help students develop into productive citizens. That is accomplished, Garst said, through encouraging academic success, developing good character and citizenship traits and promoting a healthy lifestyle.
“They have an opportunity to have fun and learn,” Garst said. “We are here to help them.”
