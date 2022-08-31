A unique program in Ottawa County in Northeast Oklahoma is making sure its teachers are taken care of.
Called the Teachers' Toolbox, it offers school and classroom supplies to teachers in need. Let's say you just ran out of pencils for your kindergartners. Just place a call to the toolbox and pick up your supplies during designated times.
The goal is to make sure that teachers, and therefore, their students, have what they need to succeed.
Learn more in a story from Kaylea Hutson-Miller online at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Details about the United Way 2022-23 campaign kickoff event.
- Coverage of a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at Celltron Inc. in Galena, Kansas.
- The latest scam-savvy advice from Better Business Bureau.
Thanks for reading. Have a nice night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.