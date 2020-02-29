While President Donald Trump has only token GOP competition in the Super Tuesday presidential primaries in Oklahoma, Democrats say they are not taking anything for granted after the wake-up call posed by Trump's victory in 2016.
Oklahoma Democratic candidates may get a boost Tuesday again this year after the party decided to allow registered independents to vote in Democratic primaries in 2020 and 2021.
Oklahoma has a closed primary system with exceptions. Traditionally, only voters who are registered members of a recognized political party are allowed to vote for the party's candidates in primary and runoff primary elections.
Paul Ziriax, Oklahoma Election Board secretary, said last year that both the Republican and Libertarian parties notified his office that their primaries would remain closed to independent voters. The Oklahoma Democratic Party opened its primaries to independents beginning with the 2016 election year. Party leaders at the time said they hoped the move would help Democratic candidates appeal to more voters.
Verna L. Ferris, Ottawa County Election Board secretary, said the county had an average turnout for the presidential preference primary in 2016, when Trump and Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders led the charge. In the 2016 presidential election, Ottawa County voters in all 16 precincts favored Trump with 71.38% of the vote, and Hillary Clinton received 24.17% of the total votes.
Ferris said her office is expecting about 20% of the county’s total of 17,104 registered voters to participate in Tuesday's presidential primary.
Debbie Lankford, chairwoman of the Democratic Committee in Ottawa County, said there won’t be any local caucuses, but there will be a state Presidential Preferential Primary Convention slated for April 4 in Tulsa.
“In 2016 after the election, it was a wake-up moment for the Democrats because it was like a switch turned on,” Lankford said. “Even though we knew it would be hard for the electorate to elect a woman, but to elect someone with no experience and with the personality of Donald Trump, it was eye-opening. People started reaching out and asking what they could do.”
Lankford believes the Democratic Party has some strong candidates this year. She recently created a public poll on Facebook, and Ottawa County Democrats voted in favor of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg as their top candidate, followed by Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.
“Personally, I love Amy Klobuchar,” said Lankford. “I think she’s strong enough to stand up against his (Trump’s) name calling. He’s so divisive in his statements, but she’s not going to fall apart. She’s strong and learned how to work with both parties. She’s won in districts that are red, so she knows how to be in the middle of the road. I think sometimes we can be too extreme. Our government has forgotten how to compromise.”
Jay Calan, former chairman of the Ottawa County Republican Committee, believes the GOP in Northeast Oklahoma and even some of the Democrats within Ottawa County and the region are “very confident” in President Trump's chances for a second term..
“Less government creates jobs, and that’s what this president does,” Calan said.
From talking with Republicans and Democrats alike, Calan said, he perceives a growing feeling that people feel proud of their country.
“The country is standing strong again,” Calan said. "There’s an America-first feeling.”
Calan said most people he talks with believe Trump will win reelection in November. Rather than worry about the national race, he believes most in the party are focusing on local, state and congressional races.
“We’re just sitting back and letting the Democrats win the election (for us),” Calan said. “The more Democrats keep doing, the less Republicans have to do because the other side is self-imploding.”
He also believes people in Northeast Oklahoma are fed up with the political games.
“We just want to go back to being Americans,” Calan said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
