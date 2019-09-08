MIAMI, Okla. — The Ottawa County United Way will host its annual Pulled Pork Feed fundraiser from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at First Christian Church, 2424 N. Main St.
The event kicks off the 2019-2020 United Way Campaign. Guests are welcome to dine in or carry out. Pre-orders are welcome. For orders of five or more meals, whether for delivery or carry-out, orders should be placed by Monday, Sept. 9.
Tickets are $8 per meal and will cover the cost of a pulled pork sandwich, side dish and dessert. Dine-in customers will receive a drink with their meal. All proceeds will benefit ongoing programs of the Ottawa County United Way.
Meals are prepared by Red’s House Barbecue.
Details: ocuway@sbcglobal.net, 918-542-8677.
