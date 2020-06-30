MIAMI, Okla. — Voters endorsed a mix of incumbents and newcomers for local, county and state offices during the combined primary and municipal elections on Tuesday, according to complete but unofficial results in Ottawa County.
District 1 state senator
GOP incumbent Micheal Bergstrom, who has held the state Senate District 1 seat since 2016, was renominated by those casting Republican ballots over challenger James Fuser, a farmer from Afton. Bergstrom received 1,575 votes, or 58.7%. Fuser received 1,108 votes, or 41.3%.
Court clerk
Incumbent Cassie Key, who has held the position of county court clerk since 2010, defeated rival Samantha Proctor, a secretary/bailiff for Associate District Judge David Crutchfield in Delaware County, for the Democratic nomination. Key received 1,845 votes, or 72.41%. Proctor received 703 votes, or 27.59%.
County commissioner
District 2-Democrats
Incumbent Chad Masterson, who has held the Ottawa County Commission District 2 seat since 2017, defeated opponent Cody Brecheisener, an employee at United Underground LLC in Grove, for the Democratic nomination. Masterson received 540 votes, or 64.36%. Brecheisener received 299 votes, or 35.64%.
District 2-Republicans
Steven Chasteen, a general contractor construction company owner, was selected as the GOP nominee against Tyler Wyrick, a licensed journeyman electrician for Darrow Electric out of Springfield, Missouri. Chasteen received 559 votes, or 52.99%. Wyrick received 496 votes, or 47.01%.
Chasteen will face off against Masterson in the general election on Nov. 3.
Miami mayor
Bless Parker, an employee of AT&T and owner of WardogSports.com, is the new mayor of Miami. He defeated incumbent Rudy Schultz, who has held the seat for the past seven years.
Parker, a newcomer, led the three-candidate race with 1,671 votes, or 69.28%. Schultz, a retail furniture business operator in town, received 673 votes, or 27.9%; Miles Price, a retired business owner, received 68 votes, or 2.82%.
Wyandotte School Board
Tim Jones, a lineman and a substation technician with the Grand River Dam Authority, defeated his competitor, Robert Strang, a surveillance manager at River Bend Casino, for the one open seat on the Wyandotte School Board. Jones received 561 votes, or 63.61%. Strang received 321 votes, or 36.39%.
