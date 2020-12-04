MIAMI, Okla. — A new bistro along Route 66 is taking shape in Miami where the Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma is breathing new life into an iconic vacant building that 70 years ago was a gasoline station.
The structure at 232 S. Main St. near the gateway arch to Miami’s Main Street has been vacant for several years. It’s been used an insurance office, but it can be recognized by the locals as the old Texaco Service Station owned by late J. Earl Sandmire, who died in 1993. He opened the station in 1928 and ran it for 40 years. Chief Ethel Cook of the Ottawa Tribe said the tribe acquired the property about 20 years ago and were unsure of what to put there until now. The Ottawa Tribe also owns the Otter Stop convenience store adjacent to the property at the intersection of West Steve Owens Boulevard and South Main Street.
“The property belonged to one of our tribal members, Jack Robinson, and we purchased it from him,” she said. “We got it put in a trust. Over the years, we’ve been trying to decide what to do with it. We had several different ideas, and they just never panned out. Finally this new board that we have came to the conclusion this year that we were going to do something about it.”
The establishment will be converted into a nostalgic Route 66-themed diner from the 1930s to 1940s era. Inside it will be decked out with Mother Road memorabilia, spinning bar stools and a gift shop representing all nine tribes in Northeast Oklahoma. A wrought iron fence with Route 66 emblems will encircle the outside space.
“The nostalgic theme is what we want to represent and try to give to every patron that comes in there,” said Cook.
The exterior of the building will be embellished with a mural created by art students at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, according to Cook.
“We’re hoping to do a 3D mural, and it will have Route 66 behind it with the highway and some of the attractions in Miami,” she said. “Then, we have a privacy fence that we’re putting up to the north. We’re so excited and can’t wait to get it open.”
The bistro will start off serving lunch and dinner with the goal of expanding to breakfast. It will also have a soda fountain and malt ice cream. The front will have indoor and outdoor seating areas with garage doors to pay homage to the former filling station.
“It’s going to be kind of a bistro, ice cream shop, tea house all in one,” said Cook. “We have a drive-thru, and we may start out with a muffin or so, but we’re going to have lunch and dinner first to see how it goes.”
Pruitt Brothers Construction, a locally owned company established in 2008, is spearheading the build. Owner Gary Pruitt said his company started renovations in mid-October and things are running smoothly. The opening date is slated for next spring, just in time for tourist season.
“The foundation and the bones of the building are outstanding,” said Pruitt. “It was built so well that it’s been something great to build off of. There will be original exposed brick when you walk in the foyer and the diner area. We’re turning the old carport into a dining area. We’re trying to mix the new with the old.”
The outdoor patio area was recently added, where Pruitt said they’ll add decorative concrete and stream lights above it.
“We love nostalgia and remodeling old buildings, so this was right up our ally,” said Pruitt. “We’re head over heels excited to do the project.”
Speculation has been buzzing around town and on social media after people began seeing construction trucks. Words travel fast around small towns, and Cook said the tribe has received nothing but marvelous feedback for the venture. The name is still being decided.
“There’s been a lot of activity and a lot of interest,” she said. “We’re getting so much support from the city of Miami, the chamber and the whole town. People are so excited about it.”
