Officials conduct a ceremonial groundbreaking on the campus of the Kansas City University-Joplin medical school for the new KCU College of Dental Medicine on Saturday, the 10th anniversary of the Joplin tornado. Pictured (from left) are Joe Massman, chief operating officer at KCU; Dr. Jane Lampo, vice president of philanthropy and alumni relations; Eastern Shawnee Tribe Chief Glenna Wallace; Rudy Farber, of Neosho, chairman of the Joplin Regional Medical School Alliance; Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley; John P. Smith, chairman of the KCU Board of Trustees; Marc Hahn, president and CEO of KCU; Linda Niessen, founding dean of the KCU College of Dental Medicine in Joplin; Kathleen O’Laughlin, executive director of the American Dental Association; Larry McIntire, president of the Joplin Regional Medical School Alliance; Dr. Marshall Walker; and Edward R. O’Connor, provost and executive vice president for academic research and student affairs. Globe | John Hacker