NEOSHO, Mo. — A defendant recently found not guilty by reason of insanity on charges filed in Jasper County from a 2016 shooting spree in Joplin waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday on related counts he still faces in Newton County.
Appearing in Newton County Circuit Court by video link with the state Department of Mental Health center where he is currently committed, Tom S. Mourning Jr., 31, waived the hearing on two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and a fifth count of discharging a firearm into a vehicle.
Judge Christine Rhoades ordered the defendant to stand trial and set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Oct. 5.
Mourning was charged with firing an AR-type rifle into two vehicles in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2016, on the south side of the city. Five people were injured in the shooting spree, during which he is believed to have been suffering a schizophrenic episode.
The spree began at the residence on South Connecticut Avenue where Mourning was living with his father. The father called police to report that his son had just left their home armed with guns after having fired the rifle through his father’s bedroom door.
He purportedly fired rounds at an Immanuel Lutheran Church van moments later at 32nd Street and Connecticut Avenue, which led to 13 felony counts being filed on him in Jasper County. The charges there included five counts of assault because there were five people in the van at the time.
The driver of the van, Kenneth Eby, was struck by more than one round and a passenger, Heidi Gustin, was shot in an arm. A second passenger was injured by flying fragments.
Judge Gayle Crane found Mourning not guilty of the charges in Jasper County by reason of insanity at a hearing July 19. The Jasper County prosecutor’s office had not opposed the defendant’s change of plea to not guilty by reason of insanity, citing evaluations conducted by the Department of Mental Health.
The judge’s ruling left the charges in Newton County yet to be adjudicated. The charges there pertain to shots he allegedly fired into a second vehicle at 32nd Street and Texas Avenue after shooting at the church van.
Donald and Deborah Pugh were injured by those rounds. One bullet struck Donald Pugh’s leg and another passed through his shoulder and armpit. His wife was cut by flying fragments.
Will Lynch, the Newton County prosecutor, indicated Tuesday that he views Crane’s ruling as “well-founded,” but said it remains to be determined how a Newton County trial court will view the evaluations.
“Despite any inclination I may (personally) have,” Lynch said, “I anticipate we’ll have the same outcome as Jasper County.”
