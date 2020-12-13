Outdoor Christmas 'Roll-N-Stroll' event can do wonders for pandemic-induced boredom or stress

The pandemic has wiped out many holiday traditions. But Mercy Hospital Joplin officials have partnered with the Joplin Parks & Recreation department to think outside the box — and they've come up with something creative so the holiday spirit can still be enjoyed by all, albeit safely.
The 2020 Roll-N-Stroll event launched late last month and runs through the end of December. It effectively coincides with the holiday tree trail, a series of decorated trees from area businesses and organizations placed along the trail at Mercy Park.
The Roll-N-Stroll event was created to provide area residents with the opportunity to get away from their homes, exercise on the trail and enjoy the splash of Christmas lights while practicing recommended safety measures, such as wearing masks and staying socially distanced.
“So often during the holiday season, we put ourselves and our health on the back burner,” said Carla Bond, recreation manager for Joplin’s Parks & Recreation department. “We’ve heard a lot about self-care this year, and we wanted to create an activity that reminded people to take a little time for themselves this holiday season for physical activity.”
The idea behind Roll-N-Stroll, Bond said, “is that it doesn’t matter if you ride your bike, roller skate, use your walker or wheelchair, or walk or run — the point is to be active this holiday season.”
Anyone can participate, and it’s free of charge. Bond said those participating can register with the parks department and track at least five activities — walking, biking, etc. — during the challenge period on a tracking sheet. Those with five or more activities completed by Dec. 31 will receive a Roll-N-Stroll shirt after returning their trackers to department officials.
“Our parks have been busy since the pandemic began,” Bond said. “I think people are realizing how important parks are ... to our health and well-being.”
If there’s one word that could best summarize 2020, said Donna Stokes, Mercy Hospital Joplin infection preventionist, it would probably be “stressful.” Stress symptoms can affect the physical body, thoughts, feelings and behaviors.
“Although some people may think binge TV watching, surfing the internet or playing video games is relaxing, it could actually be increasing the stress level over time,” she said. “No one wants to talk about the pandemic pounds: comfort food, comfort food and more comfort food. And now here we are, 15 or more pounds heavier than when the year began. None of this is healthy and can lead to long-term physical health issues. This has happened to the best of us; probably very few people have not been affected one way or another. We have also seen the stress and isolation of the last several months leading to more serious mental health issues including anxiety, depression and thoughts of suicide.”
Going outdoors, breathing in the fresh air and seeing something as cheerful as Christmas lights can give a person the boost they need after so many days and months spent indoors and away from social activities.
"Physical exercise activates chemicals in the brain, making us feel better, and improves self-esteem,” Stokes said. “It improves our mood and cognitive functioning. We’ll have better focus and sleep patterns. Physical exercise is good for the body and the mind. Being active doesn’t have to cost anything, either. Roll-N-Stroll is a perfect example of putting one foot in front of the other — no gym equipment required.”
By getting outdoors regularly, by starting off slowly with daily exercise, “you’ll begin to address those extra pounds with healthy eating combined with exercise, and it will likely have a better outlook as we come to the end of 2020 and look forward to 2021.”
For details, call 417-625-4750 or visit www.joplinmo.org/holidaylights to register.
