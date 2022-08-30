PITTSBURG, Kan. — Block22, alongside a local concert promoter and four partner businesses, has announced a concert to be staged in September.
The concert, to be presented in a block-party style, will feature singer-songwriter John Calvin Abney from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Fourth and Broadway streets.
A section of Broadway from Fourth to Fifth streets will be blocked off from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
Abney has toured throughout the year and appeared at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. His appearance is sponsored by Olive Street Presents.
Block22 is a collaboration between the city of Pittsburg and Pittsburg State University. Partnering businesses are Brick and Mortar Social House, Toast, Root Coffeehouse and Creperie and Pippie Mae's.
