PITTSBURG, Kan. — A downtown development project, a concert promoter and four of its partner businesses have announced a concert will be staged in September.
Singer-songwriter John Calvin Abney will be featured in the concert, which will be presented in a block party style, according to a press release from presenting organization Block22. The event will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Fourth and Broadway streets.
A section of Broadway from Fourth to Fifth streets will be blocked off from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Attendees will be able to consume alcoholic drinks purchased from Brick and Mortar Social House and Toast, two of the presenting businesses. The other two are Root Coffeehouse and Creperie and Pippie Mae's.
Abney is a returning performer to Pittsburg — the singer has been featured in Olive Street House concert, according to the release. Well-known in the folk-Americana genre, he has toured throughout the year and appeared at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. His appearance is sponsored by Olive Street Presents.
Block22 is a collaboration between the city of Pittsburg and Pittsburg State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.