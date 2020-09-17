CARTHAGE, Mo. — When Amy Campbell decided to take the job of Carthage Area United Way director early in 2019, no one was predicting a global pandemic and the collapse of world economies.
Instead of gathering dozens of people inside and serving lunch in a traditional kickoff for the 2020 fund drive, the Carthage United Way took the show outdoors and online, meeting in Municipal Park under a picnic shelter and streaming the event on Facebook.
“It’s a crazy first year as director,” Campbell said. “This is my first kickoff, and with COVID-19 out there, we thought we’d try to have something outside so we could space out a little more, try to make people feel a little more comfortable.”
Tyler Smith, United Way board chairman, and Mike Zeiter, 2020 campaign co-chairman, spoke at the event, announcing a $300,000 goal, the same goal as in previous years, and some of the ways the group hopes to meet that goal.
Zeiter said the United Way is offering an online giving portal for the first time on its website, carthageareaunitedway.org.
He also announced the campaign’s 2020 theme: “Change Doesn’t Happen Overnight.”
Zeiter said he hopes to encourage giving by emphasizing that the money given in Carthage will directly help Carthage residents.
“One of the reasons I give to the United Way is that the Carthage Area United Way provides an opportunity for all of us to support our community,” Zeiter said. “I can guarantee that the donation I make is directly benefiting my neighbors and the people I see every day in this community.
“All that being said, obviously the 2020 campaign is going to be a very challenging year. It’s brought hard times on just about every business in the country, so budgets are being cut. Everyone is trying to save a little more because of the unknown that’s happening and how long it’s going to be before life feels normal again.”
Zeiter said while those who may normally give are struggling, those who receive help from the United Way are struggling as well.
“Our agencies are also having to deal with these things,” he said. “There’s a greater need in our area than there ever has been, and many of these agencies have had to cancel events that, for the most part, are their main revenue sources for the year. Because of this, we do want to maintain our annual goal of $300,000 for the 2020 campaign.”
Lt. Jennifer Norris, director of the newly named Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties, said her agency is dealing with more people than ever who are seeking various kinds of help.
“We hear it all the time — people lost their jobs, they can’t pay their rent, they can’t pay for their utilities, they need food,” Norris said. “They need everything. It’s hard to be able to meet all those needs, but we try. We do what we can.”
Norris said the United Way, along with the Christmas red kettle campaign, are the two main sources of revenue the Salvation Army uses all year.
“It’s very important. The United Way helps support our Christmas, our Thanksgiving, our school supply giveaway,” she said. “We gave out 170 backpacks with school supplies just about a month ago for Carthage-area kids. It also supports our daily services: free lunches, food pantry, utilities. The need is much greater, and we appreciate all the help we can get.”
