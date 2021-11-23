MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett has begun offering chemotherapy treatments at the new hospital located at 1000 E. Highway 60.
While the types of chemo offered are limited at this time, for some patients, this means that most cancer care can be given in Monett.
“Previously all CoxHealth patients needing to receive chemotherapy would have to drive to Springfield for treatment,” said Geoffrey Davison, system director of oncology at CoxHealth, in a statement. “This is a great benefit to the community to be able to provide a specialized service locally in a hospital setting.”
Outpatient chemotherapy services at Cox Monett are part of an overall plan to increase access to CoxHealth’s oncology services. Initially, the team plans to focus on immunotherapy; over the course of the coming months, additional therapies and an expanded provider presence could be added.
All chemo regimens will be determined on a case-by-case basis tied to the patient’s diagnosis.
Hematology and oncology specialist Dr. Raymond Lobins currently sees patients on Wednesdays at the Visiting Physicians Clinic, located at 2200 E. Cleveland Ave. in Monett. To make an appointment, call 417-875-2607.
