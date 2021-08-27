Southwest Missouri received a record number of meals this past year from Ozarks Food Harvest, the Feeding America food bank that serves 270 hunger-relief organizations across 28 counties.
Ozarks Food Harvest provided 23 million meals from July 2020 to June 2021, marking another peak year of food distribution for children, families and seniors facing hunger in Southwest Missouri. Not only is food bank seeing an increase in demand with COVID-19 but also a decline in donations and volunteers.
Some of that demand is from first-time users. Jordan Browning, public information officer with Ozarks Food Harvest, said they’ve served more than 50,000 people through Mobile Food Pantries who have never used their food services before.
“It has kind of been the perfect storm with things that we’ve been experiencing throughout the entire pandemic,” said Browning. “We’ve had an increased demand that we’ve never seen before. We’ve also had supply chain issues and seen an increase in food prices. These have all been working against us during this time.”
In comparison, the former record number of meals Ozarks Food Harvest had distributed was 18.5 million in fiscal year 2018, which was 1.4 million more meals than the previous year.
That jump “is really representative of what we’re seeing out there in the community, especially due to COVID-19 and its effects,” said Browning.
Before the COVID-19 crisis, 1 in 7 adults in Southwest Missouri faced hunger. Now, Ozarks Food Harvest estimates 1 in 6 adults is now facing hunger in Southwest Missouri.
Drive-thru food pantries and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program outreach helped play a role over the 2020-2021 record-breaking meal year. SNAP outreach contributed 1.2 million meals and a million meals were given out through Mobile Food Pantries.
Food insecurity is a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Food-insecure households are not necessarily food insecure all the time and could come down to parents having to choose to pay for a prescription rather than nutritious food.
“This could mean they may not have the financials for food, they lack transportation, or they don’t have a grocery store that’s easily accessible,” said Browning. “One of the problems we start to see, especially in the more rural counties of Southwest Missouri, is that food deserts become a bigger issue. Even if they have access to financial resources, they may not be able to access groceries.”
Food deserts are areas that have limited access to affordable, healthy food options such as fresh fruit and vegetables.
Browning said there’s usually more of a demand for food in the summer months, which can be difficult for low-income families with children who rely on the national school lunch programs for their free daily meals.
“When those programs are taken away, suddenly they have a three-month window where they may not know where those next meals are going to come from,” said Browning. That’s why we utilize a bunch of different programs to try and fill those gaps, not only with our food pantries, but we also operate with after school feeding programs and summer school feeding programs to cover those gaps.”
Weekend Backpack Program
There were 17,570 food insecure people in Jasper County in 2019 before the pandemic, according to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap data. Ozarks Food Harvest estimates that 1 in 5 children are currently facing hunger in Southwest Missouri.
The Food Bank’s Weekend Backpack Program provides food insecure children with a bag of nutritious, easy to make meals for them to take home over the weekends, when they might otherwise go hungry. Irving Elementary School in Joplin is one of the 62 partner schools with Ozarks Food Harvest to distribute the backpacks to students every week.
September marks the 14th year Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, has organized Hunger Action Month, an annual call for action. As part of Hunger Action Month, Ozarks Food Harvest is bringing awareness to the issue of hunger through its Hungerthon fundraiser
Hungerthon proceeds will support the Weekend Backpack Program, an initiative that provides more than 1,600 food-insecure children with food to take home every Friday throughout the school year.
“Right now, Ozarks Food Harvest distributes nearly 58,000 backpacks every year to the Weekend Backpack Program,” said Browning. “It’s one of our most costly programs because we want to ensure that all of our food in there fits with USDA nutrition guidelines and making sure that it’s easy access for all of the children.”
Irving Elementary School in Joplin is one of 62 schools that partner with Ozarks Food Harvest for distribution. Michele Vorhees, school counselor at Irving Elementary, said the school district teams up with Bright Futures Joplin to offer at least six meals in their weekend backpacks.
“They’re given things that they can make themselves like microwaveable meals or fruits and vegetable cups, so it allows them some independence,” she said. “But more importantly, it gives them nourishment that some children don’t get in food-insecure homes.”
Hungerthon
The 23rd annual Hungerthon with Ozarks Food Harvest and iHeartRadio Springfield is slated for Sept 10-13. Tune in to Alice 95.5, US97, 100.5 The Wolf and 105.9 KGBX to listen for dollar-for-dollar matches from corporate sponsors that will double financial donations.
Every $1 donated helps provide $10 worth of groceries. Out of every $1 donated to Ozarks Food Harvest, 96 cents goes directly to helping people in Southwest Missouri in need of food assistance. Donations of $30 a month or $360 a year will sponsor a child for a full school year of weekend meals.
Donate today at ozarks foodharvest.org/ hungerthon or call Allie at 417-865-3411, ext. 162.
