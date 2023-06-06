Striping work will impact traffic along Interstate 44 in Joplin through Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Work will take place daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. at the off-ramps and bridges at:
• Eastbound I-44 at Exit 1 (U.S. Route 400/U.S. Route 166).
• Eastbound and westbound I-44 at Exit 4 (Missouri Highway 43).
• Eastbound and westbound I-44 at Exit 6 (Missouri Highway 43/Main Street).
• Eastbound and westbound I-44 at Exit 8 (Business Loop 49/Range Line Road).
Drivers will encounter narrowed lanes where crews are working on the ramps. Traffic will be reduced to one lane where crews are working on the bridges.
