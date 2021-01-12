The operator of a CBD business near downtown Joplin is facing a charge of promoting gambling after police purportedly seized 23 slot machines on the store's premises.
Court documents show that Joplin police served a search warrant Dec. 17 at the Chill House, 501 W. Seventh St., seizing machines on which customers were gambling.
Capt. Will Davis confirmed that two detectives had been in the business Dec. 10 and saw the slot machines in operation. According to court documents, the detectives played several of the machines to determine that they did indeed take money on the prospect of cash payouts for player wins.
"They were there following up on information (or tips) received," Davis said of the detectives.
Their legwork led to the obtaining of the search warrant served a week later. Three people were arrested during the execution of the search warrant. None of those arrested were employees or an owner of the business.
The owner listed on a city business license, Dinesh K. Sood, 41, of Rogers, Arkansas, was charged Dec. 22 in Jasper County Circuit Court with a Class E felony count of promoting gambling. But Joplin police released no information at the time about the seizure of the slot machines or the charging of Sood.
"We don't actively put out information about all the search warrants we serve," Davis explained Tuesday while declining to answer some questions about the case. He cited the Joplin Police Department's ongoing investigation of the matter.
Davis said the slot machines seized were "modern," not old. He said he had no information to release as to how they came to be on the premises. He also declined to discuss where in the store they were located — in the principal business area of the store where CBD products are sold or in some other room.
Court records show that Sood was not arrested the day the search warrant was served. Davis said he does not believe he was at the business that day and that a court summons was sent to him instead at his address in Arkansas. Court records show the summons was returned as undeliverable.
Globe efforts to reach Sood for comment were unsuccessful.
A sign outside the business identifies it as the Chill House, but a city license issued Dec. 3 refers to the business as CBD Junction. A CBD business has been operating at the location for several months, according to Davis. The Chill House apparently has remained open for business since the seizure of the slot machines.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge against Sood states that several people "were present actively gambling on the machines" when police raided the business.
Three Joplin residents were arrested during the raid, including a customer playing a slot machine. Two of the three had outstanding warrants, and the third was in a vehicle in the parking lot and in alleged possession of more than 44 grams of methamphetamine, 34 pills, a small amount of marijuana and a handgun. Court records do not show any felony charges filed on the person arrested in the parking lot.
One of those arrested on warrants, Travis A. Brazas, 31, purportedly had a small amount of meth in his possession. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Chill House
A suspect in the July 19 kidnapping of a woman in Neosho was caught four months ago hiding in a closet of the CBD business on West Seventh Street that police raided last month, confiscating 23 slot machines in an alleged illegal gambling operation. Alvin D. Boyer, 35, of Rogers, Arkansas, was captured Sept. 4 after allegedly assisting Freddie Tilton, 47, in the luring of a former girlfriend of Tilton's to a Neosho motel room where she was assaulted.
