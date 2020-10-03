New owners of the downtown Frisco Station Apartments say in a lawsuit that neglected repairs by previous owners have put the building in “extremely dire condition,” with an attorney saying that tenants had to be asked to vacate so the building can be saved.
The apartment building was spared contemplated demolition in the 1990s to be redeveloped in 2002 as low-income housing for senior citizens.
Now, in the lawsuit, the new owners contend that the development company that saved the building then ignored needed repairs and misspent money designated for building maintenance, including insurance money for a new roof.
Plaintiffs are Sooner Six, a limited liability corporation, and Frisco Station Apartments, a limited partnership, that purchased the building in a two-phase sale that concluded Dec. 31, 2018.
Named as defendants are the developer and former owner, Gardner Capital GP Holdings Inc. of Springfield, and former property managers Seldin Company of Omaha, Nebraska, and Wilhoit Properties Inc., also of Springfield.
Representatives of those companies did not return telephone messages left by the Globe seeking comment on the allegations.
Originally built as Joplin’s first multistory office building and train station in 1913, the building at 601 S. Main St. has provided 56 apartments for seniors since the redevelopment until just weeks ago, when tenants were notified they would have to move.
There have been comments made on social media that residents of the building were evicted or given a letter with six weeks to move out of the building. Evictions require court orders and there are no court records of any recent eviction actions taken by the companies to clear the building.
Efforts to contact residents were unsuccessful.
Identities of the current owners are not kept or disclosed in state records of partnerships and corporations. The petition filed in the court is signed by Michael Joseph Sr., a designated manager appointed by investors in the companies that have acquired the property. A message was left for Joseph at his office seeking comment. The Globe was then contacted by the attorney who filed the lawsuit, J. Craig Preston of Nixa.
Asked if the tenants are being forced out to convert the building to a market-rate property as social media comments suggest, Preston said the purpose is to save the building from further deterioration.
He said the new owners have worked with residents who did not have leases to give them time to relocate but could not extend the time further because of the need for repair. A city building permit issued in April for the roof work is posted in the building’s front windows.
“The goal is turn it into a place Joplin can be proud of,” Preston said of the intent of the owners.
Two-phase transactions
According to the lawsuit petition, the current owners, Sooner Six and Frisco Station Apartments, entered into a stock purchase agreement in 2017 with the Gardner company and another entity, Frisco Station Investments Inc., to buy the building.
There were to be two closing dates on the stock purchase. That was because Gardner funded renovation of the building in 2002 largely with the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program administered by the Missouri Housing Development Commission. The buyers did not want to close the second stock purchase until Gardner had paid off an MHDC lien on the building Dec. 31, 2018.
After the final closing, a $140,000 maintenance account was to remain with the building. The lawsuit alleges that sometime after the first closing in 2017, Gardner told the bank holding the maintenance account to pay those funds to the MHDC for the debt obligations.
The buyers were not consulted about that, the lawsuit alleges, and there was no management meeting or shareholder meetings authorizing such a transaction. The buyers contend that Gardner was required under the purchase agreements to pay off the lien with their own money, not the maintenance account.
After the second closing when the buyers had full access to the building, “it became apparent to plaintiff that the property was in an extremely dire condition,” the petition states. “The property had numerous defects which include, but are not limited to, roof, HVAC, water pump, tiling and damages to interior units.”
The lawsuit alleges that some equipment was not repaired properly or parts were taken from one piece of equipment for a repair leaving some of the equipment inoperable. There were two water pumps in the basement and one, robbed of parts to fix the other, had not operated in years, the lawsuit contends.
The damaged and leaking roof was to have been repaired by insurance proceeds, but the repairs were not made and there are buckets and other containers catching drips in apartments on the upper stories, the lawsuit alleges. Additionally, the tile on the building’s main floor is damaged beyond repair, according to the lawsuit.
Mismanagement claims
Lawsuit allegations against the Wilhoit company, hired in 2016, and the Seldin company, hired in 2018, to manage the property both failed to produce reports of the condition of the building and required inspections performed, it is alleged.
The lawsuit contends that Gardner breached it’s fiduciary duty by using the maintenance fund to pay off the MHDC debt, failing to consult the plaintiff about decisions as required by the purchase agreements, failing to make needed repairs and using the insurance funds for the roof for other purposes.
The lawsuit seeks damages to be determined by the court or a jury plus $1 million in punitive damages on that count or in an amount that is sufficient to deter future similar conduct, contending Gardner knew its actions would injure the buyers.
The lawsuit also charges Gardner with breach of good faith and fair dealing by its actions and inactions regarding the property and the alleged misuse of the maintenance account. Again, it seeks damages in an amount determined by the court or a jury plus $1 million in punitive damages or an amount intended to deter bad conduct.
Counts of personal liability and breach of contract are alleged, contending that Gardner’s actions violated the rules and bylaws of the corporations as well as the the purchase agreement. Damages are yet to be determined but exceed $25,000, the petition states.
Breach of contract also is alleged against the Seldin and Wilhoit companies, contending that annual property condition reports were not filed and the companies did not ensure that the proper repairs were made. Damages in excess of $25,000 are claimed.
Messages were left by the Globe seeking comment from the Gardner, Seldin and Wilhoit companies, but representatives of those companies did not return the calls. The lawsuit was filed Sept. 17 and the time limit for the defendants to be notified of the lawsuit and file responses has not yet expired.
Frisco history
The Frisco Building was built in 1913 by the Frisco Railroad, which used the first two floors as a station for its passenger service. Before the train service ended in 1960, the building was sold to the Financial Reserve Life Insurance Co. There were professional offices maintained in the building after the Frisco departure, and later a jewelry store and hair salon were among the final tenants.
But as the building aged without renovation or repairs, the building became vacant and was passed to a parade of owners over 14 years. One attempted restoration failed because a former owner improperly removed asbestos.
In the late 1990s, the building’s stability was questioned but a report commissioned by the city of Joplin’s Building Board of Appeals in 1993 showed the exterior concrete to be in good condition, saving it from condemnation.
As city officials and others sought a way to save the downtown’s historic buildings, they worked with the Economic Security Corporation and others to interest the Gardner firm in redeveloping the building. That renovation had been hailed as a cornerstone for subsequent downtown redevelopment.
