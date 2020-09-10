Why were 41 little boats launched in a pond near Ozark Center on Thursday?
They represented the 41 lives lost to suicide in Southwest Missouri in 2018, which is 41 too many, according to Debbie Fitzgerald, director of crisis services at Ozark Center.
The agency is working to help turn those numbers around and hosted the event on Thursday to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day. For more details, check out staff writer Kevin McClintock's story later today at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- A story recognizing the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, as well as a roundup of local events that you can attend on Friday to commemorate 9/11.
- An update on a CoxHealth employee in Branson who died of COVID-19.
- The latest on local school closures and reopenings amid the pandemic.
- Coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs, who play tonight against the Houston Texans.
All of this and more can be found at joplinglobe.com. Have a great evening.
