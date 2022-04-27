Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into a grant that provides a little privacy for high school students.
Thanks to a grant from Ozark Center, McDonald County High School students now have access to privacy pods, a place they can go to de-stress or relax.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- The latest in a teacher accused of having sex with a student.
- A former district attorney charged with multiple federal crimes.
- How Kansas is planning to use gambling revenue for wooing the Kansas City Chiefs.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
