In the summer of 2022, a three-digit number — 988 — will go live nationwide, an easy-to-remember number for those seeking help during a behavioral health crisis.
Earlier this month, the Ozark Center received a $12,500 grant from the Missouri Department of Mental Health that will help prepare the center for the system's implementation a year and a half from now.
“It sounds like it’s a long ways away, but (July 16, 2022) will be here quicker than we know it,” said Debbie Fitzgerald, Ozark Center’s director of crisis services.
The funding will primarily help Ozark Center officials prepare for the likely spike in calls they’ll receive from Southwest Missouri residents once the nationwide number goes live. When that happens, “instead of calling 911 if you’re having a behavioral health crisis, you’ll call 988 and immediately get our crisis call center, which here in our area is the Ozark Center Crisis Center,” Fitzgerald said. “There, you’ll be connected with a ... qualified mental health professional, who will be able to help you.”
Right now, eight Ozark Center crisis counselors field between 800 to 1,000 calls per month, she said. The average call lasts 15 minutes, though some can run as short as three minutes and some as long as an hour.
The 988 number will initially work in tandem with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's current number, 1-800-273-8255, and will eventually supplant it. That number is operated by Vibrant Emotional Health, which launched the hotline in 2004. People using the 998 number will be rerouted directly to Ozark Center personnel. The number will work in tandem with the center's two local numbers, 417-347-7720 and 1-800-247-0661, Fitzgerald said. The Ozark Center is one of 180 local crisis centers nationwide that use the Lifeline to provide local resources and quality care to those who desperately need it.
In the end, they hope 988 becomes as culturally accepted as its 911 counterpart.
“Everybody knows to call 911 if you need an ambulance, fire or police,” she said, “but sometimes people who have behavioral health or emotional health struggle ... they don’t want to call it.” The new number “will make it super easy to remember, and when it turns on (in July 2022), it will provide the service that we do now, but it's going to hopefully open up an easy access for people who may not have know where to call, who to call or they were worried about the stigma associated with it."
Fitzgerald stressed that the proposed number won't just cater to those feeling suicidal or experiencing psychosis.
“This can be used if you’re overly stressed, not sleeping well, if you’re having concerns about paying your rent or you’ve having concerns about food insecurities or maybe you’re having difficulties with your children and their remote learning,” she said. “Whatever your crisis is, we can assist you with it.
“We always say, ‘Crisis is in the eye of the beholder,’” she said. "It doesn’t have to be a life-threatening crisis, because what we know is that little crises grow into big ones, so the sooner someone gets help, the better.”
Former President Donald Trump signed the law designating 988 as the universal number for the nationwide hotline in October. The bill authorized states to levy a fee on wireless services that would be used for 988 expenses, ensuring that crisis centers will be able to support increased volume. The Federal Communication Commission estimated that the implementation costs would be $570 million in the first year and $175 million in the second year, according to an Ozark Center release.
"Whatever the need is, currently or in the future, we're here to help; we want to help," Fitzgerald said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.