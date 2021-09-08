It's National Suicide Prevention Week, and in recognition Ozark Center (the behavioral health branch of Freeman Health System) offered some training and other education in support of saving lives from suicide.
“No other type of death increases risk of suicide for survivors, impacts everyone universally, and is also the most preventable cause of death,” said Vicky Mieseler, Ozark Center chief administrative officer. “Preventing suicide is everyone’s responsibility. Please join us in becoming an advocate for suicide prevention. Education and awareness can eliminate suicide as a cause of death for any age group. Learning how to talk to someone and understanding the warning signs of suicide might prevent someone you love from dying by suicide.”
Learn more in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
