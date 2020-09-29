As mental health issues continue to rise with the pandemic, Ozark Center is opening an urgent care center to help treat behavioral health needs in the region.
“While mental health effects and the aftermath of large scale traumatic events are well documented, the rates for depression during this pandemic are higher than other large-scale traumas, even including the May 2011 tornado,” said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System.
While the doors of the new operation will not open until Thursday, the behavioral health services branch of Freeman Health System conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate what is being called Ozark Center Urgent Behavioral Solutions, located at 2320 Wisconsin Ave., Suite A, in Joplin.
The clinic, which integrates mental health services with physical health care, is open to individuals ages 16 and up who have significant behavioral health symptoms. Baker described it as a one-of-a-kind service in the Four-State Area.
“While the concept of urgent care centers for behavioral health are trending across the United States, there are only a few such centers in the state of Missouri,” she said. “We’re very proud to be a leader in this endeavor. Because of COVID-19, our communities, and communities across the world, everyone is dealing with a lot of emotions right now — fear, anxiety, desperate economic consequences and significant losses.”
Behavioral health, an umbrella term that includes mental health, examines how someone’s behavior affects their overall physical and mental well-being. Examples of behavioral health issues include substance abuse, suicide and mental illness.
One in 5 adults in the U.S. has a clinically significant mental health or substance use disorder, yet many people do not receive treatment for their problems because of a shortage of mental health providers and lack of access to mental health services. One potential solution to the low levels of mental health treatment is integrating behavioral health into medical care, according to the American Medical Association.
“There’s a significant gap in emergency behavioral health care in our community,” said Vicky Mieseler, Ozark Center chief administrative officer. “Individuals experiencing mental illness often have difficulty accessing timely, urgent mental health care. In addition, the mortality gap is increasing because individuals with mental illness have a higher prevalence of chronic medical conditions than the general population.”
Baker said that “Ozark Center is one of the select few certified community behavioral health centers in the nation representing a comprehensive effort to remove barriers between the health of the mind and the health of the body.”
In May, Ozark Center was awarded a $2 million renewable federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The project was completed in four months with support from partners and Access Family Care. The latter provides medical and dental care through clinics in Southwest Missouri.
“I’m really excited for the services you’ll provide and how you will make the community better,” guest speaker Jay Ashcroft, the Missouri secretary of state, said at the ribbon-cutting.
SAMHSA reported a nearly 900% increase in the number of calls to its crisis hotline since last year. Baker said Ozark Center crisis counselors spend up to 13 hours a day assisting callers and providing other support.
“We know that suicide rates in the United States are sadly on the rise,” she said. “A CDC survey revealed that nearly 11% of the individuals surveyed had contemplated suicide in the last 30 days. It also found that 40% of Americans reported some form of mental health issue and 13% indicated that they had started using substances to cope with the stress of this pandemic.”
Mieseler said Urgent Behavioral Solutions is designed to serve as a bridge between traditional outpatient behavioral health services and urgent hospital based care. The funding will help support 12 to 15 employees who provide behavioral and medical health treatment.
“The goal is to treat the whole person by blending the expertise of behavioral health and primary medical care because this approach saves lives, reduces negative health outcomes, facilitates quality care and promotes efficiency and cost savings,” Mieseler said.
When asked about patients without health insurance, Mieseler said no one will be turned away.
Hours of operation
Beginning Thursday, Ozark Center Urgent Behavioral Solutions will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The clinic is an option for people experiencing increased levels of depression, anxiety, psychosis, sleep disturbance, substance use issues and more. For information, call 417-437-7800.
