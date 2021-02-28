Ozark Center, an entity of Freeman Health System, was the first certified community behavioral health organization in Missouri to offer an eating disorders program and is presently one of just two programs available to Missouri residents.
The Ozark Center Reconnect Eating Disorders program includes the patient, a psychologist or therapist, registered dietitian, psychiatric provider, primary care physician, medical support and Reconnect coach.
“We work together as a team to make sure that we are wrapping patients in support as they work toward recovery,” Hope Spring psychologist Jenny Copeland said in a statement. “Our team is always in direct communication — rain, snow or sunshine — collaborating and making sure we engage every aspect of treatment to help patients find a life worth living and sharing.”
Program officials last week recognized National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, which runs Feb. 22-28. But they said dealing with eating disorders is a constant struggle.
“Recovery from an eating disorder is a difficult roller coaster, but it is possible,” said Reconnect coach Aaron Dorland. “With effective treatment, 60% of those with eating disorders reach full recovery.”
Details: ozarkcenter.com, 417-347-7600.
