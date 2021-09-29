The 42nd annual Ozark Fall Farmfest, the largest agricultural event in the Ozarks, will be staged Friday through Sunday at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield.
For spectators, the show provides an opportunity to view more than 1,000 agricultural and rural living booths located both indoors and out. Ag displays include farm machinery, animal health products, trailers, livestock handling equipment, feed, seed, trucks, forage equipment and many other products and services. Clothing, cosmetics, home improvement products, jewelry, pianos, pools, spas, farmhouse decor and health information will be featured in the rural living area.
“The Farmfest is always a highly anticipated event throughout the Four State area and beyond,” said Lance Markley, Ozark Fall Farmfest show coordinator. “While the show can be seen in one day, many families make it a weekend affair, allowing plenty of time to see it all, plus enjoy other activities in the Springfield and Branson area.”
The 2021 show brings a record number of livestock entries, with more than 600 head scheduled to be seen in fairground facilities. Cattle exhibits will include American British White Park, Angus, Balancer, Beefalo, Beefmaster, Black Hereford, Brahmousin, Brangus, Braunvieh, Charolais, Dexter, Gelbvieh, Hereford, Limflex, Limousin, Maine Anjou, Red Angus, Scottish Highlander, Salers, Shorthorn, SimAngus and Simmental, along with club calves and commercial cattle. Other livestock exhibits are Quarter and Morgan horses, Boer and myotonic goats, Berkshire and crossbred hogs, Dorper, Katahdin and Swiss Valais Blacknose sheep and miniature donkeys.
The Ozarks Steam Engine Association and the Southwest Missouri Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association will once again provide a display of the evolution of agricultural technology and equipment.
Food options also will be available.
“There are eight concession stands and four climate-controlled restaurants with food ranging from corn dogs to barbecue to steak sandwiches,” said Aaron Owen, Ozark Empire Fair general manager. Popular dining options including the Stockyard Smokehouse, Boot Daddy Grille and the Beef Quarters will be open during the show.
The fairgrounds will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local authorities.
“There will be precautionary measures taken to ensure the health and safety of event attendees, including extra hand washing locations, hand sanitizing stations and signage regarding social distancing,” Owen said.
For visitors with limited mobility, scooters will be available for rent near entry gate 5A. Handicap-designated parking is also available at several fairground locations.
Admission and parking are free. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Ozark Empire Fairgrounds is accessed on the north side of Springfield just off Interstate 44 and Highway 13.
The Ozark Fall Farmfest is produced by the Ozark Empire Fair. Show information is available at ozarkfallfarmfest.com.
