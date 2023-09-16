Best known for its rivers, Ozark National Scenic Riverways also offers great hiking, and a chance to experience that comes with the park’s fall hiking series.
Hikes begin Saturday, Sept. 23, and continue through December.
All hikes are on Saturdays and begin at 10 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
Hikers are asked to dress for the weather, and bring their own drinking water, rain gear, map, snacks, flashlight, sturdy hiking shoes and emergency supplies.
The fall hikes will be conducted in partnership with Ozark Riverways Foundation and Missouri State Parks. For more details, go to www.nps.gov/ozar or call 573-226-3945.
Sept. 23: B.A.R.K. Ranger Hike
Join a Park Ranger for a 1-mile hike around Big Spring on the lower Current River. Following the hike, all dogs will be sworn in as Ozark National Scenic Riverways “Bark Rangers.”
Remember to keep your pet on a 6-foot leash. Meet at Big Spring at 10 a.m.
Sept. 30: Middle Current Cultural Hike
This 3-mile hike will follow the Ozark Trail and will begin at 10 a.m. at the Powder Mill Trailhead, located near the Powder Mill campground.
Learn about local families who settled the area, stopping at the Ramsey Barn and Owls Bend Schoolhouse.
Oct. 7: Current River ChallengeThe Current River Challenge passes through Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Echo Bluff State Park and Current River State Park.
The first segment begins at 9 a.m. at the Carr’s Canoe Rental Store for a 4-mile guided hike from Round Spring to Echo Bluff State Park. Hikers should park in the overflow parking behind Carr’s Store.
The second 4-mile hike begins at Echo Bluff State Park at 11 a.m. and ends at Current River State Park.
Finally, after reaching Current River State Park, the last 4-mile stretch is a float back to Round Spring that begins at 1:30 p.m.
For visitors who only want to do part of the challenge, shuttles will be available for transport.
Anyone wishing to attend the float should bring their own vessel or reserve one from a concessioner.
Hikers are encouraged to bring their lunch if participating in all three segments. Anyone completing the full challenge will receive an award decal.
Oct. 21: Autumn Colors Hike
Discover the old Lesh-Williams and Chilton farm complex at Owls Bend and tour the Chilton House built in the 1800s. This hike will be a short, 1-mile loop along a historic agricultural landscape. The trail also meanders through old-growth forest, which makes for a brilliant fall display.
Meet at 10 a.m. at the Lesh-Williams farm complex, located just west of the Powder Mill bridge on Missouri Highway 106.
Oct. 21: Autumn Colors Hike to Klepzig Mill
Meet at the Ozark Trail trailhead located south of Owls Bend at the end of Shannon County Road 533 at 10 a.m. for this 4.5-mile hike. A shuttle will return hikers to Owls Bend at the conclusion of the hike.
Oct. 28: Spider Night Hike
Join park rangers to search for glowing spider eyes in the haunted hills of Alley Spring. This is a quarter-mile Halloween hike through the hills around Alley Spring.
Kids are encouraged to attend. Bring a flashlight or lantern. Meet at Alley Mill at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 4: Hike to Honor Veterans
Honor veterans with a hike to Stegall Mountain. This hike begins with a brief flag ceremony at Rocky Falls at 10 a.m., before embarking on the Ozark Trail. Hikers can choose to hike to Stegall Mountain and back (5 miles) or take a shuttle up to Stegall Mountain and hike back to Rocky Falls (2.5 miles).
Dec.16: Prairie Hollow Gorge
Prairie Hollow Gorge is about half a mile from the Two Rivers Campground on Route V east of Eminence. Hikers will have a chance to view the gorge from above and from the bottom of the canyon, for a total hiking distance of approximately 1 mile.
The gorge provides an excellent opportunity to learn about the geologic history of the Ozarks. Due to limited parking at the trailhead, hikers should meet at the Two Rivers Campground at 10 a.m. for shuttling to the gorge.
