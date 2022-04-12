The Easter Bunny has already made his annual stop at Ozarks Food Harvest.
The Springfield-based food bank today received a donation of more than 20,000 dozen eggs from Opal Foods, of Neosho. If you do the math, that checks out to more than 240,000 eggs — and the total number of eggs donated since 2008 is even more astonishing.
Find out more in a story later today at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- Coverage of a work day out at Crosslines Ministries' community garden.
- Local and state recognition of organ donors.
- An update on Joplin's airline service.
Have a nice evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.