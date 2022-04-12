Opal Foods

Bart Brown, president and CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest, accepts a donation of Opal Foods eggs from the Easter Bunny. Courtesy | Ozarks Food Harvest

The Easter Bunny has already made his annual stop at Ozarks Food Harvest.

The Springfield-based food bank today received a donation of more than 20,000 dozen eggs from Opal Foods, of Neosho. If you do the math, that checks out to more than 240,000 eggs — and the total number of eggs donated since 2008 is even more astonishing.

Find out more in a story later today at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.

You'll also find:

  • Coverage of a work day out at Crosslines Ministries' community garden.
  • Local and state recognition of organ donors.
  • An update on Joplin's airline service.

Have a nice evening.

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe. Contact: eyounker AT joplinglobe DOT com.