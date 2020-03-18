The Springfield-based Ozarks Food Harvest, which supplies food items to several Joplin-area agencies and schools, has pledged to continue its food distribution services during the coronavirus outbreak.
Through its weekend backpack program, the agency provides bags of food to more than 1,600 children in 59 schools across the Ozarks each year. Virtually all of those schools have closed through the rest of March, with some facing potentially longer closures, in an effort to curb the spread of the new virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.
Area schools participating in the backpack program are located in Joplin, Bronaugh, Monett, Carthage, Mount Vernon and Washburn.
"We're committed to helping our schools and our kids through this unprecedented time," said Bart Brown, president and CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest, in a statement. "The food bank is ideally positioned to address situations like this due to the stringent food safety and sanitation policies we follow every day."
Donations can be made to the backpack program online at ozarksfoodharvest.org by clicking on the "Donate" button. Every dollar helps to provide $10 worth of groceries to families in need.
The agency also has created the COVID-19 Hope Fund to ensure that at-risk children, senior citizens and individuals displaced from employment have access to food.
"Without regard to cost, we are acting now," Brown said. "The food bank is acting immediately to help provide these meals. The public's help is essential at this time."
Ozarks Food Harvest is the Feeding America food bank for Southwest Missouri, serving 270 organizations across 28 counties. It provides 18.5 million meals annually to more than 261,000 unduplicated individuals.
