PITTSBURG, Kan. — For the past eight years, Dr. Roger Misasi, interventional pain management specialist, has been driving to the Kansas City area to work, leaving behind his family in Pittsburg. But now he's joining the Pittsburg-based Freeman Specialty Clinic.
Misasi worked as a float surgeon in the Air Force. He did a residency in anesthesiology at the University of Kansas School of Medicine at Wichita, where pain management was a new offering. He added an extra year to his residency to include pain management and cardiac anesthesia.
“I found this to be an area of need, and I’m good at it,” he said. “Everybody has pain. Over the last number of years, I have seen patients coming in on big doses of narcotics — you can’t do that the rest of your life. I do a variety of pain management treatment, but I also work with patients to educate them on ways to knock down pain through lifestyle changes.”
Misasi is accepting new patients at the clinic, 1606 N. Broadway. Details: 620-231-0958.
