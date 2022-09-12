Today in the Globe we looked at an artistic endeavor related to a music festival.
Painting students at Joplin High School are working on signs for the about 30 performers for next month's North Heights Porchfest. The signs should help attendees more easily see who is performing.
We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- A P&Z meeting regarding a new fast food restaurant in Joplin. Whatastory!
- A grand marshal named for this year's Maple Leaf Festival.
- A national honor for Cottey College.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
