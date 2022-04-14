Palliative care, a medical specialty that offers pain and symptom management as well as emotional and spiritual support, will be the subject of the next meeting of the Freeman caregivers support group.
Dr. Christopher Black, Freeman Health System palliative care physician, will discuss the benefits of palliative care. Sandy Hughes of Joplin’s Solace House of the Ozarks will offer a presentation on her organization.
The support group will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 21, at the Freeman Business Center. Attendees should enter from the rear parking lot. Physical distancing and mask wearing will be practiced. Refreshments and door prizes are provided.
RSVP to Kathy Mason at kdmason@freemanhealth.com or 417-347-8463.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.