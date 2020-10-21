CARTHAGE, Mo. — The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Carthage Kiwanis Club to do without two of its biggest fundraising events of the year for 2020, including the historic Kiddieland amusement park, but a donation from a local business will help the club out.
Kiwanis Club President Bill Barksdale accepted a donation of $2,000 from Knell Mortuary at the group’s regular weekly meeting on Wednesday, presented by Keith Lancaster, a member of the club and an employee at Knell.
Barksdale said the club was forced to cut its normal giving in half after it had to cancel its summer golf tournament and was not able to open the area-famous Kiddieland park in Carthage’s Municipal Park at all during the summer.
“We’re too small; it just wasn't feasible to open with social distancing,” Barksdale said. “And the worst thing we feared was the pandemic spreading toward some of our patrons or volunteers. We weren't able to get our golf tournament in because of the pandemic either, so (of) the three fundraises we do a year, we only got the pancake feed in.”
Barksdale said the summer of 2020 was the first summer in Kiddieland’s 67-year history that the club was not able to open the park.
In the past, some rides have been down for extended periods of time because of maintenance issues, and weather has forced schedule changes and closures, but the park has always been open for several weekends each summer since it was built in 1953.
“Not opening Kiddieland was a very hard decision to make,” Barksdale said. “It’s affected our budget for the upcoming year. We cut our giving almost in half compared to what we normally would, and that’s one of the reasons we’re so grateful to Knell’s, their very generous donation of $2,000. It will offset some of that money we lost.”
Lancaster said he didn’t have to do much in the way of convincing to talk his boss, B.J. Goodwin, the owner of Knell Mortuary, into making the donation.
“Everybody’s aware of the COVID and everything that’s going on with that,” Lancaster said. “In the late spring and early summer, when there was a chance that Kiddieland wasn’t going to be able to be open and the golf tournament was going to be canceled. I talked to the owner of Knell Mortuary about making a donation if we ended up losing the entire summer."
Barksdale said the club still has to pay some utility costs at the park, even when it’s not open. He said the park also paid for some needed maintenance and for the inspections needed to open the park this year just in case the pandemic eased.
“It usually takes two weekends to get our opening repairs and inspection fees covered, then after that we have the volunteers and the revenue is mostly profit, at 50 cents a ride,” Barksdale said. “I’m pretty sure the board will put this donation back into our general funds. Contingent on how things are going, we still have some scholarships (to Carthage High School seniors) we want to give out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.