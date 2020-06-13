After surviving the Spanish flu, the Depression, two world wars, a tornado and more, Brian Newton said the COVID-19 pandemic is just another historical moment to navigate for the 106-year-old family business.
Newton’s grandfather, George Newton, opened Newton’s Jewelry in 1914 in McAlester, Oklahoma. While that store continued until the late 1960s, the family ventured to Joplin in 1939 to open the store — initially owned by Bunny and Jane Newton — that sits at the corner of Fifth and Main streets.
At one time during the last century, the family owned 16 stores, including one at Northpark Mall. Now there are two stores that carry the Newton’s Jewelry name: The store in Joplin and one in Fort Smith operated by Brian Newton’s cousin Kelly Newton.
“We persevered through it, but it wasn’t just us,” Newton said, adding the business is one of the oldest family-owned businesses in Joplin.
Newton said the love of the profession and fine jewelry is what kept his family going through the years.
“It’s really fun to watch somebody smile and be happy,” Newton said. “There’s a lot of emotion at the store," he said about selling pieces of jewelry that often times become family heirlooms.
A history of survival
Newton’s grandparents, George and Ora, survived the Spanish flu, the Great Depression and watching their four sons serve in the military during World War II.
Newton thinks his grandparents’ decision to have an auto-hotel and selling Buicks — along with his grandfather’s savings — is what helped them weather the the Depression and keep the store’s doors open.
Brian Newton's father, Bunny Newton, served in the Pacific during World War II. Both of his sons were raised in the family business.
“Dad wanted us to know all aspects of the store,” Newton said. “Everything from vacuuming, customer service, clerical work, shop duties, buying and selling, so someday, if it was (our) turn, we would know what we were doing.”
Initially, Newton planned to do his own thing — letting older brother Jef take over the family business. Jef’s death in the 1980s changed things.
“I think it was the toughest thing my dad faced,” Newton said. “Jef was going to be the next generation, because I was working on a ranch. I don’t think (Bunny) ever got over it, but he learned to live with it.”
Life in a pandemic
In the early days of the pandemic, as Joplin officials issued a stay-at-home order, Newton’s Jewelry closed as a nonessential business. Newton joked people were still getting engaged, married or had special occasions during the 30-day closure, and still wanted to purchase jewelry.
“It was hinderance,” Newton said, but while the store wasn’t open for sales, he was still present to return repaired items or to let couples pick up their already-purchased rings.
As a small business, Newton was able to obtain payroll protection funds through his local bank. This allowed him to continue to pay all seven employees, he said.
Since the store has reopened, business has been good, Newton said. He credits the economic stimulus money and the fact that people are tired of staying home for the uptick in business.
Newton says the Joplin tornado in 2011 brought him and the business a significant challenge. It was at least three weeks — almost as long as the COVID closure — before people began coming back into the store.
“Every single person who lived in Joplin was affected by it in one way or another," he said of the tornado. "COVID is tough, but I think the tornado was my toughest thing. Losing a child was Dad’s."
Looking ahead
Newton and his wife, Peggy, currently operate the store. At 17, their son James is passionate about cars, dreaming about owning his own dealership.
Newton supports his son’s dreams, saying that — as his dreams did — they may change in the future.
“I don’t mind going to work,” Newton said. “I love to make couples happy, and I like serving our community.”
The Newtons are training a young woman who has a desire to continue the business for another generation of customers.
“I’m proud of the longevity of our business, of being open 106 years,” Newton said. “We must be doing something right.
Recognizing grads
Brian and Peggy Newton gifted graduates within a 45-mile radius of the store with a 2020 graduation charm. The couple gave away almost 3,000 charms. It was the couple’s way of giving some cheer to the students, who lost out on the activities of the final months of their senior school year because of the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.