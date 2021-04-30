CARTHAGE, Mo. — The city of Carthage and the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer in Carthage say the risk of transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 is still too great to risk bringing tens of thousands of people together for almost a week this summer.
Marian Days, a festival that traditionally brings thousands of Vietnamese Catholics to Carthage and which would have taken place on the first weekend of August, has been canceled for 2021.
It’s the second consecutive year the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the event that had been held in Carthage every year from 1978 until 2020.
The Rev. John Paul Tai Tran, provincial minister of the congregation, said the decision was again difficult.
“Based on what we know and what they know, both sides agreed that we shouldn’t have Marian Days this year,” Tran said. “We based our decision on the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and also on what’s happening here and across the country. Our people come from all over and there are a lot of states in the U.S. where the cases of infection are still booming.”
Safety meeting
Carthage police Chief Greg Dagnan, fire Chief Roger Williams and Jasper County Health Department Director Tony Moehr met with the leaders of the congregation at the CRM on Tuesday to discuss the challenges and dangers posed by the event and the pandemic.
Dagnan said the leaders had pretty much decided even before that meeting that holding Marian Days would still be too dangerous.
They “obviously want to do the right thing and follow CDC guidelines and make sure everyone is safe,” Dagnan said. “What they stressed probably more than anything else was they want their parishioners to be safe. If you come to Marian Days, they want people to know they’re safe in coming, and right now, we’re just not at that level of vaccination. We’re not at the level where we can have 50,000 or 60,000 people stand shoulder-to-shoulder and camp together for a week.”
Sanitation and safety
The event was canceled for the first time in 2020 because of the pandemic. Leaders said they wanted to make an announcement by the middle of May to make sure pilgrims and the vendors who come and set up restaurants and a makeshift shopping mall to serve the crowd can change their plans accordingly. Tran said congregation leaders worried that they would not be able to provide enough sanitation stations or keep places such as communal restrooms sanitized enough to prevent spread of the virus if even one infected person attended the event.
“The CDC has said we can gather in big groups again, but a big group is like 250 people or something like that, not 60,000 people like we get,” Tran said. “Even if we based our rules on those made for all the big sports facilities, a sporting event is only one day for a few hours, and they have to check all the people that come in. People have to be vaccinated and they have people to check their temperature and wear a mask, and I don’t think we have the personnel to do that at Marian Days.We have people camping and gathering here for five or six days for Marian Days.”
Plans for 2022
Tran said the fathers and brothers at the Congregation are saddened to have to cancel the event a second year, but the safety of the pilgrims and of residents of Carthage is top priority.
“We all miss it, of course, but we know that people’s health and life are more important.” Tran said. “This is one of our main missionary works we have in our community, and it’s hard not to have it. We put it on for more than 40 years and now two years not doing it is tough. I hope that by 2022 we’ll be back to normal. If things are going like this and a lot of people are vaccinated, I think a lot of people will come back in 2022. A lot of people are still asking us if we’re having it or not, so I think they will come back.”
