Today in the newsroom we focused on COVID-19 prevention strategies as the area's death toll increased.
We looked int "pandemic fatigue," a phenomenon health officials have identified as a growing trend of people ignoring federal guidelines that help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. As we investigated this, Joplin reported a death and Jasper County reported eight.
You can read much more about that in Saturday's edition of the Globe and on joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend you can find reports about:
- McDonald County investigators partnering with a firm to use DNA testing in a cold case.
- The latest in our Pulse of the Voters series focusing on how campaigns are reaching undecided voters.
- A roundup of Halloween activities planned for next week.
- The results of Friday's high school football games.
Have a wonderful weekend, and we'll be here for you in case anything happens.
