Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Exam Corp Lab employee, right, wears a mask as she talks with a patient lined up for COVID-19 testing in Niles, Ill. The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease's grip on the nation.

 Nam Y. Huh

Today in the newsroom we focused on COVID-19 prevention strategies as the area's death toll increased.

We looked int "pandemic fatigue," a phenomenon health officials have identified as a growing trend of people ignoring federal guidelines that help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. As we investigated this, Joplin reported a death and Jasper County reported eight.

You can read much more about that in Saturday's edition of the Globe and on joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend you can find reports about:

  • McDonald County investigators partnering with a firm to use DNA testing in a cold case.
  • The latest in our Pulse of the Voters series focusing on how campaigns are reaching undecided voters.
  • A roundup of Halloween activities planned for next week.
  • The results of Friday's high school football games.

Have a wonderful weekend, and we'll be here for you in case anything happens.

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.