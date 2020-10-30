It was 3 p.m. Tuesday when Rockhurst High School football head coach Kelly Donohoe and his staff received the news.
"We were in a straight-up stunned shock," Donohoe said. "Then to think, 'OK, now we have to gather these players up and tell them what's going on.' It felt like stepping into a morgue. Just horrible."
The day started without the slightest hint of it ending in despair.
Rockhurst, coming off a 5-3 showing in the regular season, had won two consecutive games and four of its last five. The team recently returned to full health and, as Donohoe described it, was playing its best football at the end of the year.
Feelings of excitement and hope were seemingly tangible as Rockhurst players arrived at their facility Tuesday afternoon to continue their preparations for a Class 6 District 3 playoffs opener — one they were slated to host Friday in Kansas City against Joplin High School. However, those feelings were stymied as soon as Donohoe gathered his team to explain that its season was over.
One positive COVID-19 case within the Rockhurst program prompted a two-week quarantine period for most of the players and coaches, meaning Rockhurst had to forfeit its attempt at a playoff run before it even started. The effect for Joplin is that it advances to district semifinal play next week, given that it, too, is not upended by COVID-19.
"You can only imagine the raw emotions," Donohoe said. "You're explaining to your players that their season is over, just like that, and they can't believe or understand it. They were ready to go and fired up for the week, and then the wind gets knocked out of them."
Rockhurst wasn't alone. As of Friday afternoon, the Globe had identified 20 teams that forfeited their district openers because of mass quarantines from positive COVID-19 tests or contact tracing.
Prior to the start of the fall season, the Missouri State High School Activities Association ruled that teams unable to compete in playoff games as a result of mass quarantining would have to forfeit. During the regular season, teams in the same circumstance were allowed to cancel games without taking losses on their season records.
"We knew this was a possibility going into the season," Donohoe said. "We're still really, really grieving over this, and we feel horrible for our seniors. We just told them that we had to rally around the young man who had the positive test and don't put blame on him or Rockhurst. We were just so happy to have eight games with them and have those memories. It was about all we could say. It was a tearful moment for all involved."
Most of the teams affected by COVID-19 this week come from schools located in or near Missouri's metropolitan areas of Kansas City and St. Louis.
Lutheran High School South, based about 12 miles from the heart of St. Louis, struggled to string together competition throughout the fall because of complications stemming from the pandemic. The Lancers managed to play just five games in the regular season before a positive case this week denied the team an opportunity to compete in the Class 2 District 2 playoffs.
"All in all, we were just excited to have some sort of season for our seniors," Lutheran South coach Derrick Colquitt said. "Those guys have worked extremely hard dating back to a year ago. My main concern was to show the guys that hard work does pay off. I just praise my seniors because their leadership was outstanding. We accomplished more in a shorter season than we did last season."
Like Rockhurst, Lutheran South was beginning to find its stride at the right time of the year, but a 29-28 win over Windsor (Imperial) on Oct. 23 ended up punctuating a 1-4 season for the Lancers.
"We obviously wish we could have played a full season with these guys, but the truth is (the pandemic) hasn't allowed it," Colquitt said. "There are a lot of teams in our area that are going through the same thing. But we're at Lutheran South, and we always talk about being believers and having faith. Regardless of our beliefs, God makes no mistakes. We just have to trust his timing and trust his decisions."
Class 3 Hollister and Class 1 Greenfield are two teams in Southwest Missouri that had their seasons ended prematurely this week.
Hollister coach Rich Adkins said a player on his team became symptomatic on Monday and found out he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days later.
"After contact tracing, we knew it was going to force about half of our varsity roster to be quarantined," Adkins said. "We don't have a lot of guys in the first place since we're a smaller school. So it wasn't going to be very easy for us to try to play it."
The Tigers were scheduled to play rival Reeds Spring in the first round of the Class 3 District 6 playoffs after going 3-6 in the regular season.
"Telling our kids that the season over was one of the more difficult conversations I've had in my coaching career," Adkins said. "This was my eighth year as a head coach overall, and I've never had to tell any team and my group of seniors that they couldn't play in their last game. Most of them aren't ever going to play in a football game ever again. The message to them was that I'm just very sorry. It's one of those things that's out of our control and nobody's fault, but that doesn't make the players or coaches feel any better about it. We also just tried to convey to the kids that we're lucky to have played all nine of our regular-season games, unlike a lot of other teams who were knocked out earlier in the year."
Other programs having to forfeit district games this week because of COVID-19 complications are: 8-man teams Schuyler County, Bishop LeBlond, Albany and St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia); Class 1 teams Principia, Greenfield, Slater, Putnam County, Gallatin and St. Joseph Academy; Class 4 teams Perryville, Central (Cape Girardeau) and Webster Groves; Class 5 teams Oak Park and Parkview; and Class 6 teams Kirkwood and Lee's Summit North.
Forfeits
Missouri High School teams forfeiting district playoff games because of COVID-19:
8-MAN
• Schuyler County (1-8), District 2.
• Bishop LeBlond (4-4), District 3.
• Albany (4-4), District 4.
• St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) (5-2), N/A.
CLASS 1
• Principia (0-1), District 2.
• Greenfield (0-5), District 4.
• Slater (4-3), District 6.
• Putnam County (2-8), District 7.
• Gallatin (5-5), District 7.
• St. Joseph Christian (0-5), N/A.
CLASS 2
• Lutheran South (1-3), District 2.
CLASS 3
• Hollister (3-6), District 6.
CLASS 4
• Perryville (3-5), District 1.
• Central (Cape Girardeau) (3-6), District 1.
• Webster Groves (0-2), N/A.
CLASS 5
• Oak Park (3-6), District 8.
• Parkview (0-6), N/A.
CLASS 6
• Kirkwood (2-1), District 1.
• Rockhurst (5-3), District 3.
• Lee’s Summit North (4-5), District 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.