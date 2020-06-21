Livestock shows, woodworking projects, queen and princess competitions are all part of a Southwest Missouri tradition known as the county fair.
This year, the events — which typically take place in July — may look and sound a bit different due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Going with plan B
Members of the McDonald County Fair Board announced via social media the fair would have an abbreviated schedule, focusing on 4-H and FFA members’ livestock and indoor exhibits.
Set for Thursday, July 16, to Sunday, July 19, livestock exhibits are spaced out, allowing exhibitors to bring their animals and show on the same day. Only students can enter indoor exhibits, and students are limited to five exhibits each.
Canceled events due to COVID-19 include the fair royalty competition, the youth tractor pull, the livestock judging contest and the round-robin showmanship.
Jonathan Pierce, fair board secretary, said the board made the decision to hold a scaled-back event out of concern for public health and safety.
“We started talking back in March, and at that time we decided to wait and see what things looked like closer to the fair,” Pierce said. “In the middle of May, in a series of emails, we discussed what the fair would look like if we continued as is, canceled it or changed it. We looked at everything based on how to keep kids and visitors safe.”
Pierce said this meant eliminating high-traffic events, such as the queen and princess contests, and sticking with the livestock and indoor exhibits. Board members wanted to give students at least part of a fair so they could show off their hard work within their various project areas.
Pierce said board members are extremely concerned about the county’s rising COVID-19 numbers.
“We will continue to monitor the cases in the county and in the surrounding counties, and continue to work with the health department,” Pierce said. “Any changes necessary we will gladly implement them in order to keep everyone safe.”
Pierce said posted signs will encourage social distancing. Visitors and exhibitors are also encouraged to wear masks, along with following Centers for Disease Control Prevention and local health department recommendations.
“We believe as a board so many things have been taken away from children in our area,” Pierce said. “We feel it’s important to do our part to allow them a normal part of their summer and give them some semblance of a fair.”
Another major change for the livestock exhibitors comes regarding the annual premium sale — exhibitors qualify for an auction, which allows sponsors to place bids, which are then used to provide premium funds for the students.
Many exhibitors use premium funds to pay outstanding livestock bills, to purchase the next year’s project or for other farm-related expenses.
Pierce said the fair board asked exhibitors to register for the premium sale by July 1. A list will be sent out to all supporters, allowing people to make donations toward specific students. Once those students exhibit in the show, the funds will be released by the board of directors.
People interested in becoming a premium sale sponsor are asked to contact Pierce at JonathanPierce@yahoo.com or call 417-850-9547.
Pondering options
At present, members of the Jasper County Youth Fair Board are moving ahead with the fair — all while knowing a modified schedule may be needed.
The fair, set for July 11 to 18, could change, said Shawn Pryor, board president, due to the county’s growing number of COVID-19 cases.
Pryor said the current plan is to keep the fair going with some modifications for public health concerns. Any plan B would have major modifications and would come if the county’s health department changes requirements for community gatherings.
County officials will place extra hand-sanitizing and hand-washing stations throughout the fair grounds and require social distancing.
“We want to follow recommendations and allow the kids some sort of normalcy,” Pryor said. “They have put in the time, and they still want to show off their projects.”
One modification will take place during the queen competition. Rather than a full pageant, officials will host the contestants in small interview groups.
Right now, Pryor said, officials plan to have the animal exhibits present throughout the entire fair. However, if needed they will move to a staggered exhibition schedule, similar to the schedule to be used by McDonald County officials.
“We have other plans in place but haven’t had to pull the trigger yet,” Pryor said.
Pryor said the fair entry deadline has been extended until June 30. Based on pre-fair weigh-ins and check-ins, the number of exhibitors planning to take part in the fair “look pretty good.”
Happening like normal
While other county fair boards are making changes due to COVID-19, members of the Newton County A&M Society are moving full speed ahead for this year’s festivities, which are set for July 8 to 11.
Bobby Harris said the fair is going to be as normal — complete with concerts, carnival, concessions, vendors and of course the regular indoor and outdoor exhibits.
Harris, president of the fair board, said entries are up for exhibitors, noting students from the neighboring counties — where fairs have been canceled — plan to show their livestock projects.
“People have invested lots of money in their animals and their projects,” Harris said. “We feel like we need to go ahead with the fair and keep everything going that we can.”
COVID-19 plans for the fair include adding sanitizing and hand-washing stations throughout the fairgrounds and asking people to observe social distancing. “We will abide by what the state sets forward for us,” Harris said, adding that masks will not be required for either exhibitors or visitors.
Harris said state and local health department officials were consulted as board members made their decision. He said the decision came after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the Missouri State Fair will continue as scheduled.
“Unless the governor tells me no, we can’t do it, then we’re going ahead and doing it,” Harris said. “We need to get the country back to a little bit of normalcy. It puts a lot of responsibility on the public, but we are not going to force anybody to do anything. My main concern and the fair board’s main concern is the kids and their projects."
