As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to play out, one thing is becoming apparent: People are putting off necessary medical screenings, including those for breast cancer.
That's what Christine Kost did. The 56-year-old Joplin woman placed her regular mammogram on hold when doctor's offices began shutting down in March. A spot on her breast was "nothing to worry about," she thought.
But the pain continued to increase, and by July, she finally called to schedule a mammogram and ultrasound. The results would show she had breast cancer.
"Know your own body and listen to what your body tells you," she said. "Get regular checkups. If I had not had any pain, I wouldn't have gone back until February or March next year. I'm afraid by that time it would have been much worse."
Doctors at both Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital in Joplin said they began to see people shifting priorities back in March, when the pandemic caused some health care systems to limit appointments. But they're now urging patients to get back to their regular screenings.
“Even to this day, we’re behind on a national scale,” explained Dr. Chance Matthiesen, an oncologist with Freeman Health System. “During the past several months, while we’ve been dealing with COVID-19, it’s been a concern for the public to weigh the risk against the benefit of doing something now or delaying the test.”
COVID-19 safety precautions
Human nature is such that once a person gets off track from her routine medical tests, it can be hard to get things rescheduled, Matthiesen said. There is a certain percentage of the population who have not taken care of the recommended screenings or mammograms this year, he said.
“It’s not just breast cancer,” he said. “The same could be said for colonoscopies, chest screening for lung cancer and PSAs for men’s prostate exams. This is not just a breast cancer exclusive concern. This is a widespread screening concern.”
Dr. Samir Dalia, an oncologist with Mercy Joplin, said now that centers are back up and running, patients are encouraged to get their screening mammograms.
Both Dalia and Matthiesen stressed that local clinics have safety precautions in place to care for patients, regardless of COVID-19. Additionally, telehealth services are being used when necessary.
“We have been using more video visits to interact with our breast cancer patients when appropriate and possible,” Dalia said. “It has been great since patients like being in the comfort of their own home and speaking with us about issues. If we need to see a patient in person, our clinic is fully open, and since cancer treatment cannot wait, even during a pandemic, we have continued to treat these patients as before COVID-19. I think fewer women have had breast cancer screenings, and time will tell if that will affect stage and prognosis of new breast cancers going forward. I would urge women to continue to get mammograms for breast cancer screening.”
Whit Sanders, executive director of cancer services at Mercy Hospital, said women should ask their providers what precautions they are taking to keep patients safe.
“At Mercy, when patients arrive they are screened, and no one is allowed in without wearing a mask,” Sanders said. “If a patient does not have one, they are provided with one. When visiting the Breast Center, women get their own changing room; they do not sit next to other women while waiting to get their mammogram, and afterwards they go back to the changing room and then are escorted out. Care for patients is provided by mammography technologists who wear masks and eyewear for the protection of both the patient and the technologist performing the mammogram.”
'Screenings save lives'
While some elective surgeries were postponed in the early days of the pandemic, Dalia and Matthiesen said cancer treatments remained at the forefront.
“Cancer patients cannot have a delay in their cancer diagnosis,” Matthiesen said. “We hope they feel comfortable to initiate, continue and complete their cancer therapy. The medical community has taken this serious from day one. We’ve put a lot of thought in keeping our patients safe so they can receive their screenings and maintain their health during the pandemic.”
For now, while there is not a direct link from cancer to a COVID-19 diagnosis, cancer patients must use precautions when out in public.
“Any cancer patient is in a high-risk group for having worsening symptoms for COVID-19, including breast cancer patients,” Dalia said. “This is why we have precautions in place, both in our clinics and infusion centers, to ensure that patients are protected to the best of our ability.”
Matthiesen said he encourages patients to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations as they go about their lives. This includes wearing a mask, washing hands and practicing social distancing.
“We encourage them to use good judgment as they are living their life,” he said. “Almost all of our patients are compliant with our suggestions for their safety. They are eager and willing not to participate in an event which might be considered high-risk.”
Ultimately, women who postponed screenings earlier this year because of COVID-19 should contact their health care providers to schedule appointments, doctors say.
“Screenings save lives,” Matthiesen said. “The purpose is to find breast cancer at a stage when women aren’t even aware there is something there. The most optimal treatment takes place at the earliest stages of discovery. That’s the best opportunity to have survival and to be cured.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.