When it comes to feeding people, the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties doesn't plan any changes.
Although many other agencies and groups have transitioned annual Christmas meals to deliveries and takeout options amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the surging omicron variant, the Salvation Army will open its doors and serve people in need on Christmas with a warm meal and company.
Lt. Marty Norris said the group plans to serve about 500 meals, including deliveries, to people in need. Workers plan on keeping the event as safe as possible through extra cleaning.
"We're still planning on having ours," Norris said. "We'll be doing what we can to keep our sanitation up. We'll be wearing masks and keeping people spaced out as much as we possibly can."
The branch of the national service group has made a regular tradition out of offering meals to people in need. Norris said that the meals, similar to the meals offered Thanksgiving Day, are a way the group can give back to the community. Money for the meals comes from the funds the group raises in donations.
The meals are available to a variety of people, from those without a home to those who are unable to leave their homes. They also offer company and friendship to people without a family of their own.
An army of volunteers giving their time during a holiday makes this happen, Norris said. About 60 volunteers will prepare meals, make deliveries and serve people on Christmas.
"It's our way of helping give back to the community," Norris said. "People enjoy coming in and volunteering for those less fortunate."
This year's meal includes ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, a roll and dessert. Meals will go out for delivery after 10 a.m.; after that, Norris said, they hope to start serving meals at 11 a.m. at the Salvation Army service center, located at 320 E. Eighth St. in Joplin.
Part of the money for the meals comes from previous years' kettle campaigns. Norris said the current year's campaign is in its final days.
"We're very thankful we're doing well with our kettle campaign," Norris said. "We encourage people to still keep giving at the kettles. We're getting closer to our goal but need that extra push."
Others
The Asbell Foundation will host its annual free Christmas meal for the community from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day at the Carl Junction Community Center, 303 N. Main St. Krista and Jake Asbell have been making Christmas dinners for the community for several years now, and recently launched a program to help families in need in the area receive Christmas gifts.
Deliveries can be made, and pickup orders are available upon request. To volunteer, call 417-649-1269.
An agency that used to serve an in-person meal has shifted to deliveries this year. The Carthage Crisis Center plans to distribute about 250 meals to people in need of them.
Jim Benton, executive director of the center, said COVID-19 is keeping workers from doing any sort of dinner on-site. There is still time to register for one of the deliveries, but not much: The deadline is at noon Wednesday.
The menu includes ham and turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, brides' salad, cranberries, cranberry freeze and a piece of either pecan or apple pie.
Commented
