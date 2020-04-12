Pandemic postpones three school districts' votes on building projects

Three area school districts have major building projects on election ballots this spring, but because of the pandemic they must now maneuver or roll with a change of plans regarding when voters will decide those multimillion-dollar proposals.
The Joplin, Carthage and Neosho districts all had scheduled proposals on the usual early April elections for school and municipal matters. This year, the date would have been April 7, but that was changed to at least June 2 as part of government efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Superintendents in Neosho and Carthage say the rescheduling poses some questions for their districts, while the Joplin superintendent does not view the June 2 date as reason for concern.
Out of the three, Neosho might be facing the lowest hurdle. It is seeking to borrow money through a lease-purchase approach, which requires only a simple majority, or 50% plus one vote, for passage. Both Joplin and Carthage are asking for extensions to their current debt-service levies, which require a four-sevenths majority, or 57.14%, to pass.
Neosho proposal
The Neosho School District essentially is asking voters to authorize a permanent increase in the district's operating levy to pay for $22 million in the construction of a performing arts center, safe room, field house and locker room renovations, as well as additional money for teacher and staff salaries. The measure would increase the district’s tax levy by 39 cents, or about 12%.
The district’s current total levy is set at $3.35 per $100 of assessed valuation. It consists of a operating levy $2.75 and a debt-service levy of 60 cents.
Out of the 39-cent increase, 14 cents would be used to raise the district’s operating levy to its ceiling of $2.89 for salary increases. The remaining 25 cents would create a capital projects fund to raise up to $22 million for building projects, using a lease-purchase payment structure instead of a general obligation bond issue. The debt service levy would remain at 60 cents pay off the district's current debt.
If the measure passes, the district’s levy would increase to $3.74 per $100 of assessed valuation. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $710.60 annually in school taxes, or $74.10 more the same homeowner now pays $636.50.
Jim Cummins, Neosho superintendent, said the district recently met with board members and campaign coordinators to discuss the election delay and the direction of the campaign over the next two months.
“We’ve got a little bit of time, and we’re going to reconvene on April 27 to see where we’re at as a community,” Cummins said. “The needs didn’t change. We still want it to be about our students and about a community being an attractive place for people to move, for retaining great staff. There are still people who want it passed, but we have to be compassionate about the feelings of our community. Even though in the big picture of things it’s not a huge amount of money, when folks are uncertain about their job status, any amount is concerning.”
Worst-case scenario, if the proposal were to be taken off this year’s ballot, then the district would need to obtain a court order and pay for all of the election ballots to be redone. Cummins said several people have already voted by absentee ballots, which were printed in February.
“For us to be able to say to the clerk that we’re going to move it to the next election cycle is really impractical at this point in time,” he said. “We’ll work with our community and decide how we’re going to move forward, but it will probably be the end of this month before we really get engaged in any kind of campaign at all.”
Joplin proposal
The Joplin School District is seeking a $25 million bond issue to construct a new elementary school to replace two buildings that are, among other shortcomings, outdated. Included in the bond issue is $2.875 million to build an addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School that would finally rid the Joplin School District of its last trailer units. The new school would combine Columbia and West Central, which are both nearly a century old and were identified last spring by the district's long-term facilities committee as being most in need of attention. Columbia has underground stability problems.
If passed, the bond issue would extend the length of the current debt service levy. The Joplin School District's total tax levy is $3.69 per $100 assessed valuation — $2.75 goes to the general fund, 91 cents goes to the debt service fund and 3.6 cents goes to capital projects.
An owner of a $100,000 house pays $172.90 annually under the current debt service levy and would continue to do so for several more years. Overall, an owner of a $100,000 house pays about $702 annually under the district’s total tax levy.
Melinda Moss, Joplin superintendent, said neither the pandemic or election postponement will affect the campaign strategy. The two-month delay also doesn’t hinder the construction timeline by that much, she added.
“It was necessary for the safety and the equitable learning spaces in April, and it’s still necessary in June,” she said. “We’re pretty good on our timeline, since it is new construction for the campus, and the natural breaks that occur in semesters for moving students in and whatnot, we’re still OK, if we’re able to hold our election June 2.
“In 2013, the voters approved the 91-cents debt service levy, and that same 91 cents is sufficient to make the payment on the current bond, which doesn’t expire until 2033 because that was also a 20-year bond issued in 2013,” she said. “This would simply allow us to issue another bond in 2020 that would then retire in 2040.”
Carthage proposal
The Carthage School District is requesting a $10 million general obligation bond to expand the South Tech Center and remodel the North Tech Center. It would extend the current debt service levy of 83 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to 2040 from 2034. The district’s total levy is $3.98 per $100 of assessed valuation, where $2.75 is for the operating or incidental fund, 83 cents to the debt service fund and 40 cents to capital projects.
The owner of a $100,000 home pays about $756 total in annual school taxes. The 83-cent portion of the total school levy costs the owner of a $100,000 home $157.70 annually in school taxes.
Mark Baker, Carthage superintendent, said discussions with the campaign committee are ongoing as to when to ramp up activity. He said members are disappointed the election didn’t occur but completely agree with the reasoning for the move in order to protect public health.
However, the pandemic doesn’t change the fact that the community wants an expansion of tech center programs. Some members of the public ranked expanding the tech center programs as the second-highest priority for the school district, according to a survey taken at a Carthage 2020 and Beyond meeting last year.
“We still consider it a very valuable asset to the district by passing the bond issue,” he said. “What we’re presenting to the public is something that won’t affect them right now. If it does pass, it will affect them in the next several years, but it’s still a very critical piece for our economy and our district. Sooner or later, our economy’s going to improve, and we can provide more skilled labor, skilled workforce by passing this bond issue.”
The election postponement will cause at least a two-month delay in the construction process, which was originally slated to begin in June. Baker said the proposal will not be removed from the ballot because it’s a critical measure for the community.
Several programs would be moved or added if the project is approved, including marketing, medical lab, business, career testing/employability skills, health sciences and criminal justice/public safety, according to the bond issue fact sheet.
