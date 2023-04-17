An effort by Missouri House Republicans to cut $4.5 million in funding for the state’s 160 library districts is expected to be derailed now that the state budget has reached the Senate.
State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, chairman of the Senate appropriations committee, said he intends to restore library funding as well other funding stripped by the House, according to Hough’s chief of staff, Pat Thomas.
Chairman of the House Budget Committee, Cody Smith, R-Carthage, cut the library funding in the House version of the budget. Smith said in March when the budget action was taken that the state should not subsidize a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two organizations that represent librarians seeking to overturn a state law that went into effect last year.
The law, passed last year, does not apply to written descriptions of sex or sexual acts; only photos, drawings, videos and other visual depictions are prohibited.
Librarians and other school officials face up to a year in jail or a $2,000 fine for violating the policy. It makes it a crime to provide minors with sexually explicit visual material. Exceptions are provided for works of art, science classes and other educational courses.
On Monday, Smith said in a statement to the Joplin Globe that the law is intended to protect children from sexually explicit material. He cut library money he thought was used to pay for the lawsuit.
“I became concerned that state public aid dollars, or any dollars we were passing through to libraries would go to subsidize that lawsuit that would seek to overturn the law we just passed that was thoughtfully crafted and unanimously passed, specifically when this law doesn’t pertain to pubic libraries, it pertains to libraries inside of schools,” Smith said in a statement provided Monday to the Joplin Globe.
But the cuts did not solely affect school libraries, local librarians say. Those reductions also take money away from local libraries who would use it to buy books and materials for use by the public.
Smith said he decided to zero out a $4.5 million line item in the budget called State Aid to Public Libraries to express his concern about libraries trying to reverse the new law. He also said he did not delete all funding.
“It’s about one-third of the total dollars that go from the state to the libraries, which by the way are mostly locally funded anyway,” Smith said, adding that “this legislation didn’t apply to traditional free-standing pubic libraries across the state, only those in schools.”
But those who filed the lawsuit said no state funds were used for the lawsuit. The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit and does not charge for its work, the ACLU said in a statement.
The ACLU, the Missouri Association of School Librarians and the Missouri Library Association in February asked the circuit court in Kansas City to declare unconstitutional a law that went into effect last August that bans photos, drawings, videos and other other visual depictions legislators contended were objectionable.
It made it a crime to provide minors with sexually explicit visual material and prescribes a penalty of up to a year in jail or a $2,000 fine.
Joplin Public Library director Jeana Gockley said $35,000 that was to go to that institution was removed among funding for other public libraries. “It was zeroed out,” she said of the money allocated in the budget.
The Missouri Association of School Librarians issued guidance after the law went into effect to encourage all school librarians in Missouri to become familiar with the law’s language, saying it defines what was considered explicit sexual material but exempted artistic and informational material.
The organization also recommended that school districts enact policies that define how material removed is to be selected and how it should reconsidered.
But in the lawsuit, the ACLU contends the librarians could be at risk for material that does not clearly apply to the restrictions in the law. There already are laws against providing sexually explicit books to minors, they said.
“The house budget committee’s choice to retaliate against two private, volunteer-led organizations by punishing the patrons of Missouri’s public libraries is abhorrent,” said the ACLU in a statement issued about the funding cuts. “As with every case when the ACLU represents someone, we are not charging our clients to challenge the unconstitutional book ban the legislature passed last year.
“If the members of the committee are concerned about preserving taxpayer funds, they should stop enacting laws they know do not meet constitutional muster, not burden local governments in a misguided effort to silence organizations who object to the legislature’s overreach.”
If the funding ban stays in place, the Webb City Public Library could lose $10,000 in state funds. That would diminish the $25,000 it usually spends on books and materials a year “and we’re a much smaller library district than many,” said director Jacob Johnson. It’s about 5% of the library’s overall budget, he said, “and we didn’t ask them to sue,” he said of the Missouri Library Association.
The Joplin Public Library could lose $35,000 in state aid, which could cost it 13% of its material collections, Gockley said. The Neosho-Newton County Library also would lose funding, director Carrie Cline said.
Gockley said not all libraries belong to the state library association, but people who work in libraries make up most of the membership. The school librarians face a greater risk because of the criminal penalty.
“We encourage parents to select what their children look at but it’s different at schools because parents are there” in the school libraries when students select books, she said.
Hough’s chief of staff said that if the House does not agree to restoration of the funding, it will go to conference. Library supporters should contact their local state representative and ask that person to support restoring library funding, she said.
Smith, who late last week signaled he will run for state treasurer, said Monday “I love libraries, I love our local library. I certainly didn’t go to Jefferson City with the intention of hurting any libraries this year. I was dismayed and concerned that people didn’t understand this withholding and having these conversations are ultimately helpful to help everyone understand exactly what’s happening.”
Overall, the House cut $1.5 billion in general revenue and about $2.6 billion total from the $51.6 billion budget proposal made by Gov. Mike Parson in January. The cuts include $859 million for widening I-70, $134.5 million for child care and pre-kindergarten education, and $250 million the governor wanted to put in a reserve fund for future education needs.
Hough’s chief of staff said all cuts are intended to be restored, particularly that to widen Interstate 70 to three lanes across the state.
