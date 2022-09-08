Today in the Globe newsroom we listened to a discussion about a formative gender equity law.
Title IX, passed in 1972, ensures that men and women can participate in educational programs that receive federal funding. A panel of experts discussed the law and how it has affected change at Missouri Southern State University.
We'll have more on this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Vaccinations for people with sensory needs.
- The last Crown Vic leaving the Joplin Police Department.
- The return of PrideFest to downtown Joplin.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
