Title IX

Pat Lipira raises a toast to one of the original female athletes of Missouri Southern State University on Thursday. Lipira served as softball coach from 1982 to 2000 and later was the university’s interim vice president for academic affairs. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we listened to a discussion about a formative gender equity law. 

Title IX, passed in 1972, ensures that men and women can participate in educational programs that receive federal funding. A panel of experts discussed the law and how it has affected change at Missouri Southern State University. 

We'll have more on this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about: 

  • Vaccinations for people with sensory needs.
  • The last Crown Vic leaving the Joplin Police Department. 
  • The return of PrideFest to downtown Joplin. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.