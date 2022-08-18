The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 2 p.m. Monday to review nominations for a new district magistrate judge position in Crawford County.
The 11th Judicial District is composed of Cherokee, Crawford and Labette counties.
The meeting is open to the public. To listen, call 1-866-705-2554 and enter guest passcode 895421#.
A nominee for district magistrate judge must be a resident of Crawford County at the time of taking office and while holding office; a graduate of a high school, a secondary school or the equivalent; and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.
After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.
The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Sara Beezley, Pittsburg; James Cook and William Shane Adamson, Parsons; John Lehman, Girard; Oliver Lynch, Baxter Springs; and Angela Rippel, Scammon.
