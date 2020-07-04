CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — While some participants walked or trotted on two or more feet, the annual Carl Junction Fourth of July Parade was mostly on a roll again this year.
Under fair skies and in temperatures in the low 80s Saturday morning, a turnout estimated as average in number was treated to an array of bikes, kiddie cars and wagons. Organizers presented first-, second- and third-place trophies to the drivers of the patriotically decorated vehicles in three age categories.
Another show-stealing classification of entries, as is the case in most years, was the pet competition.
While the event's traditional ancillary features were fewer in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade sported the usual number of entries and required the normal amount of time to pass along its normal route.
More crowd-pleasing participation was that of military veterans, firefighters and Boy Scouts.
The local firefighters helped lead the procession, and the Jasper County Sheriff's Posse, appropriately, brought up the rear on horseback.
