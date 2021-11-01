WEBB CITY, Mo. — For more than four years, Scotty Rae Hettinger and Charlie 22 Outdoors have been waging war on a well-known statistic that says 22 military veterans in the U.S. commit suicide daily.
Allan Hardin, Fairland, Oklahoma, a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, twice wounded in combat, says he knows today that the group is making a difference in the lives of veterans, but he admits to being skeptical at first.
“I had seen so many scams that I was really leery, especially of anything that comes on TV,” Hardin said. “Everyone just wants your money or to rip you off. I finally looked it up and I said, ‘That’s a pretty good deal, a Christian outfit that wants to help keep veterans from committing suicide and getting them together for fellowship.’”
“It’s even being recognized by the government that these outfits are doing more for suicide prevention than what the VA is doing.
“It’s like you’re part of the family now, and we’re not going to let you go. We’ve had people who had drinking issues really bad, and we’re not going to just dump them. No, we’re going to try to hang in there and help. That’s the whole purpose — to help, not to point fingers and name call.”
A nod to his father
Hettinger, 50, is a former Carthage High School basketball standout who was severely injured in a car crash in 1990 that left him paralyzed from the neck down.
He said his father, Jess Hettinger, had served in the military, and Scott was an Army brat, which is what led him to his work helping veterans.
The name Charlie 22 Outdoors is a nod to his father, who was a drill instructor at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri with Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Brigade. It also recalls the Department of Veterans Affairs’ statistic that 22 veterans a day die by their own hands. A VA study in 2013 that examined suicides from 1999-2010 concluded that about 22 veterans killed themselves each day, although other studies have reached other numbers.
Scottie and and his wife, Barbara, had been planning to volunteer for a group that helps children with illnesses by offering them outdoor adventures, but then he was sidelined by an illness. It was only as he was recovering that he felt the pull toward veterans. That was four years ago last month.
“Went to church on Oct. 8, and that morning Robin Sigars, our pastor, preached on Joshua 1:9,” Hettinger said. The verse states: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”
“It just hit me. I knew right then that I needed to do this, and I could feel it,” Hettinger said. “It didn’t know what it was going to look like at that point, but I knew it was going to be something. I could just feel it in my gut I could do this. I came home, and I had a couple of guys in mind, and one was a landowner and a Vietnam veteran, the other was a retired Green Beret. I called both of them, and they both were in.”
Others Hettinger had in mind started calling him too.
Since then, Charlie 22 Outdoors has organized as a nonprofit and hosted dozens of hunting trips, fishing trips such as the recent one to Roaring River State Park near Cassville, golf outings and other trips where veterans and volunteers team up to help other veterans.
There will be catch-and-release event this December at Roaring River, followed by Operation Marsh Madness, a waterfowl and upland bird hunt in January 2022.
Other activities include Operation Thunder Chicken, which is a spring turkey hunting event; Operation Speedway, which is a weekend trip to nearby NASCAR tracks; and Operation Wild Boar, which is a wild hog hunt in Oklahoma.
All of the events are all-expenses paid for the veterans attending, including food, lodging, licenses and more, Hettinger said. Charlie 22 recruits sponsors and volunteers to help with the events.
Hettinger said he knows there are other ministries out there trying to help veterans, but there can never be too many considering the magnitude of the problem.
“There are thousands upon thousands upon thousands of veterans who need help, who need something like this,” Hettinger said.
Today, the group’s stated mission is “to provide outdoor activities to our nation’s veterans, with the goal of showing them there is hope, love and a personal meaning in God’s grace ... to serve those who have already served.”
Hettinger said more than 500 veterans were served by their programs so far this year.
Life changing
Al and Saba Stewart, who live in Fayetteville, Arkansas, say Charlie 22 Outdoors had such a dramatic impact on their lives that they’re planning to move to Missouri.
“It’s powerful how it’s changed our lives and blessed us so much,” Saba Stewart said. “We are moving from Fayetteville, Arkansas. We are going to be house shopping, but we are going to rent a little fishing cabin near Roaring River in that area so we can explore. There are so many wonderful small communities in that area. ... We’ve met people from Neosho, we’ve met people from Cassville, we’ve met people from Springfield, so we’re just going to take that leap of faith and get on up with Missouri.”
Saba Stewart said her husband, Al, served in the U.S. Navy from 1991 to 1999, including the 1991 Desert Storm campaign to liberate Kuwait from an invasion by Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi army.
She said the couple were fishing one day when another veteran saw her husband’s U.S. Navy cap and started talking to them.
“We visited with her and her family and she told us about Charlie 22,” Saba Stewart said. “I went home and looked it up and I applied for my husband to get to do the Roaring River trip. He was going through a tremendously difficult time: Physically, he’s disabled and has had a lot of health challenges that are service related, and this is a time period when we were really having a hard time with COVID and things like that. So it was an opportunity for him to connect with other veterans and he desperately needed that friendship and brotherhood.”
Saba Stewart said that was the beginning of their contact with Hettinger and Charlie 22 Outdoors.
“We wanted to bless others the same way we had been blessed, and it wasn’t just a one-time thing,” Saba said. “We have been so blessed, and we recently served with this last Roaring River trip and we were able to connect so deeply with these families that we realized that where we’re living, we just don’t have that support. We said we need to move closer because it’s such a beneficial thing to get to have involvement with other veterans and to be closer where we can serve Charlie 22 more.”
Saba Stewart and Hardin both praised Hettinger for tackling this problem and for the example Hettinger sets by persevering through his own disability.
“Everybody that has ever come in contact with Scott and had anything to do with him — he’s not a veteran, but he serves the veterans and we treat him like he’s our company commander,” Hardin said. “If anyone thinks they have a right to complain, they need to go and try to follow in his steps — even though he can’t even walk — and the things that he does. He’s just awesome, and everyone is the same way: They say, ‘Man, we cannot even hold a straw to what he’s doing.’ It’s amazing. I’m so grateful he listened to what God said and started this Charlie 22.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.