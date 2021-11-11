Vaccines

Ten-year-old Lydai Fahrenholtz appears steady as  rock Monday as she receives a COVID-19 vaccine dose Monday at the community clinic in Joplin. Megan Johnson, medical assistant, Administered the protective poke. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available to children, what do parents and the kids themselves think of it?

Globe reporter Kimberly Barker visited a few kids' vaccine clinics this week to check. She talked with parents, children and health experts to get a sense of why families are choosing to vaccinate their kids against the deadly disease.

Learn more in her story, with pictures from photographer Roger Nomer, at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.

We're also working on:

  • The newest episode of The Globepodders, our sports-themed podcast.
  • An update on an oversight committee to be created for the new voter-approved use tax in Joplin.
  • Coverage of events in Joplin today to honor Veterans Day.

Thanks to all veterans for your service. Have a happy Thursday evening.

